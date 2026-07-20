Across Assist Partners With NeverOwned To Strengthen After-Sales Confidence In India's Growing Re-Commerce Market

Gurgaon: India's appliance market is entering a new phase of growth. As consumers become increasingly value-conscious, the conversation is shifting beyond affordability towards reliability, post-purchase support and long-term ownership experience.

Recognising this shift, NeverOwned, a customer-first open-box electronics & lifestyle goods platform, has partnered with Across Assist, a protection and incident response platform, to enhance the ownership experience for its customers. NeverOwned's unique low-cost business model leverages technology and brings the benefits of re-commerce to consumers.

Under the partnership, Across Assist will provide Brand Warranty and Extended Warranty across eligible NeverOwned products. Across Assist will also manage warranty administration, customer support, claim facilitation, service coordination and repair or replacement assistance, enabling NeverOwned customers to access structured post-purchase support throughout the product lifecycle.

While price has traditionally been the biggest driver of purchases, consumer expectations are changing. Buyers increasingly seek confidence that products will continue to perform long after the transaction is complete. This has elevated after-sales service from a value-added feature to a critical component of the purchase decision.

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Speaking on the partnership, Neeraj Verma, Co-founder and CEO of Across Assist, said, "India's re-commerce ecosystem has matured significantly over the past few years. Consumers today are not simply looking for lower prices; they are looking for confidence in their purchase. As appliances become more technologically advanced, structured warranty administration and coordinated service support become increasingly important. Through this partnership with NeverOwned, we aim to strengthen that ownership experience by ensuring customers have access to reliable support well beyond the point of sale."

Rajan Sood, Founder and CEO at NeverOwned, added, "Our mission has always been to make premium appliances more accessible without compromising on quality. Every product undergoes comprehensive quality checks before reaching the customer, but equally important is the confidence customers feel after the purchase. Partnering with Across Assist allows us to complement product quality with dependable after-sales support, creating a stronger value proposition for consumers choosing open box appliances."

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