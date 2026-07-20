SpaceX Starship Launch Delayed: When is the Next Launch and Why is it Important?

SpaceX has pushed back the 13th flight test of its massive Starship rocket after a last-second abort prevented the spacecraft from lifting off in Texas on July 16.

The Elon Musk-led space company is now targeting Thursday, July 23, for another launch attempt.

The upcoming test will be closely watched as SpaceX seeks to demonstrate key technologies needed to turn Starship into a fully operational launch system, including its ability to deploy Starlink satellites.

When Will SpaceX Launch Starship Flight 13?

SpaceX is targeting July 23 for its next attempt to launch Starship. The company had earlier indicated that another attempt could take place on July 20 before revising its schedule.

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Elon Musk initially added to the confusion by posting on X that the launch would take place on Friday. He later corrected himself, writing, "I mean Thursday," bringing his statement in line with SpaceX's announced July 23 target.

The launch will mark Starship's 13th flight test since SpaceX began conducting integrated test flights of the vehicle in 2023.

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Why Was Starship Flight 13 Aborted?

The previous launch attempt on July 16 was called off less than a second before liftoff after an automated system detected a problem during engine ignition.

According to SpaceX and Musk, some of Starship's Raptor engines failed to ignite properly, prompting the system to automatically abort the launch.

The automatic shutdown is a crucial safety mechanism designed to prevent a rocket from lifting off when its systems are not operating as expected.

Following the aborted attempt, SpaceX replaced the affected engines and made modifications to Starship's propulsion system to address the problem before setting a new launch date.

Why Is Starship's 13th Flight Test Important?

The upcoming mission is significant because SpaceX plans to test Starship's ability to carry and deploy satellites, a capability that could eventually transform how the company's Starlink constellation is launched.

Starship will carry 20 Starlink satellites to demonstrate its satellite deployment system and test the network's laser communication links.

However, the satellites carried on this particular test will not remain in orbit. They are expected to follow Starship's suborbital trajectory and eventually burn up in Earth's atmosphere.

A successful demonstration would nevertheless represent an important step towards using Starship for operational Starlink missions.

SpaceX aims to begin launching Starlink satellites into orbit aboard Starship by the end of the year, followed eventually by routine missions.

The upcoming test will therefore provide another opportunity for SpaceX to validate systems that will be required before Starship can begin conducting regular commercial missions.

The fully reusable launch system is being developed to carry large payloads and, eventually, humans on deep-space missions.

The development programme has been marked by rapid testing, technical setbacks and several dramatic failures, with SpaceX using data from each flight to modify subsequent vehicles.