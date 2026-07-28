Curapod Review: A Different Way to Manage Pain That Demands Patience

Pain relief usually comes in familiar forms. A spray, a gel, a painkiller, or a visit to the physiotherapist. So when someone tells you a pair of tiny gadgets can help reduce pain using light, it is natural to be sceptical. That is exactly how I approached the Curapod.

At first glance, the Curapod looks simple and unintimidating. Using it, however, can feel slightly daunting if you've never tried red light therapy before. The idea is straightforward. Instead of masking pain with medication, Curapod uses red and near-infrared light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation, to help reduce inflammation, ease pain, and support the body's natural healing process. Importantly, Litemed is not pitching it as a replacement for conventional pain treatments, but rather as a complementary option.

The package includes two Curapods, adjustable straps, adhesive patches, USB-C charging cables, and a power adapter. Setting everything up is uncomplicated. Remove the protective white film covering the light sensors, strap the pods around joints, calves, or elbows, or use the adhesive patches to stick them onto areas such as the neck, shoulders, lower back, upper back, or feet.

Technically, you can use the pods without a smartphone, but I found the companion app to be the better experience. Pairing happens over Bluetooth, after which the app asks a few questions about your pain, including its intensity, whether it is chronic, and how long you have been experiencing it. Based on these answers, it creates a personalised treatment programme comprising multiple sessions that you can complete throughout the day.

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Once a session begins, the pods illuminate automatically and start delivering light therapy. Most sessions last around 30 minutes, making them easy to fit into a routine.

One thing worth understanding before buying the Curapod is that this is not an instant pain-relief gadget, despite some of the marketing making it sound that way. If you are expecting the immediate relief of a pain spray or topical gel, you will likely be disappointed.

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Instead, Curapod works best as something you use consistently. Sometimes I noticed mild pain easing after a single session, particularly with lighter muscle soreness. Other times, especially with more persistent discomfort, one session made very little noticeable difference. The app also attempts to estimate how much your pain has reduced after every session, but those percentages can occasionally feel arbitrary because you may still be experiencing discomfort. The real benefit comes from sticking with the recommended programme rather than judging the device after one treatment.

Battery life is not its strong suit. A full charge lasts roughly one session, so frequent charging becomes part of the ownership experience. Thankfully, the USB-C charging cables and adapter included in the box make this less inconvenient. I also noticed that, on rare occasions, the pods remained switched on despite attempts to power them off, leading to unnecessary battery drain.

Another recurring expense comes from the adhesive patches. They are not reusable, so it makes sense to ration the ones bundled with the device. Replacement packs cost ₹350 for four patches, which can add up over time.

At ₹8,399, the Curapod is certainly not an impulse purchase. It also should not be mistaken for a miracle cure. Even though it is a CDSCO-approved Class B medical device and carries FDA-related regulatory credentials, it is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.