Delhi’s growth is usually discussed through its roads, Metro network, flyovers and new infrastructure. But for many residents, the daily experience of the city is shaped by a short walk to a bus stop, crossing a busy road, finding shade in summer or getting from a Metro station to the place they need to reach.

As the capital looks towards 2047, the question is not only how much infrastructure it can add, but how easily people can move without depending on a car. A city may have wide roads and fast corridors, yet remain difficult to navigate on foot. That gap is where urban planning needs to focus.

“Walkability is not created by building a footpath along a road and treating the job as complete. It depends on whether people can make an entire journey safely and comfortably, from their doorstep to a station, market, workplace or public space,” says Ar. Vishesh Behl, Co-Founder of Design Acrolect. “The street has to work for the person using it, not just for the vehicle passing through it.”

Mayank Khemka & Vishesh Behl Design Acrolect

That means looking at streets as more than routes for traffic. Footpaths need to be continuous, crossings safe and junctions designed around people as well as vehicles. A footpath that suddenly narrows, ends at a driveway or is blocked by parked vehicles does little for someone walking to work or taking a child to school. Small breaks can make a short distance difficult.

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Delhi’s weather makes street design especially important. For much of the year, walking can be uncomfortable because of heat, dust and a lack of shade. Trees, shaded footpaths, seating and usable public spaces are not decorative additions. They influence whether people choose to walk, wait for public transport or spend time outside. Street design has to respond to the local climate, not treat every road as a strip of asphalt.

The Metro has changed how people travel across Delhi, but the journey does not end at the station gate. Reaching a station, crossing a major road or finding a reliable last-mile connection can still be a challenge. Buses, cycle routes, e-rickshaws and safe pedestrian links need to work together. If the last part of a journey is inconvenient, the benefit of a fast transit system is reduced.

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Ar. Mayank Khemka, Co-Founder at Design Acrolect, says neighbourhood planning also determines how much people need to travel. “When homes, workplaces, shops and everyday services are separated by long distances, people have little choice but to rely on motorised transport. Mixed-use neighbourhoods can bring some daily needs closer. The aim is to make ordinary trips shorter and easier, not to put every use everywhere.”

This has implications for how Delhi grows. A neighbourhood with homes, local shops, schools, offices and accessible public transport can remain active through different parts of the day. It can make local markets and streets more useful, rather than leaving large areas active only during office hours. But putting different buildings next to one another is not enough. They need good street connections, public services and open spaces.

There is an economic dimension too. Streets that are comfortable to walk along can support local businesses because people are more likely to stop and use nearby services. Access to public transport can widen the catchment for shops and workplaces. For real estate, the quality of the surrounding street, access to daily needs and connection to transit can influence how attractive a location is, as much as the building itself.

Making Delhi more walkable does not mean removing cars from every road. Emergency services, deliveries and many daily journeys will continue to require vehicle access. The task is to use street space more carefully and ensure that walking, cycling and public transport are not treated as afterthoughts.