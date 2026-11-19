Recognition at “70 Years of Keralam” celebration comes as Water & Shark, newly established in Luxembourg, prepares to launch its Private Wealth Advisory practice in Mauritius

Thiruvananthapuram: Mr. Harish Haridas, Senior Partner, Strategic Growth & Partnerships and Global Head, Healthcare & Longevity Advisory at Water & Shark, has been conferred the Global Perspective Award for Excellence in Healthcare Entrepreneurship & Global Business Strategy at the “70 Years of Keralam” celebration in Thiruvananthapuram.

The award was presented on 1 November 2026 at an event marking seven decades of Kerala’s formation, bringing together leaders from government, diplomacy, healthcare and international business.

The Chief Guest was H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun, G.C.S.K., former President of the Republic of Mauritius; a distinction that carried particular significance given Water & Shark’s imminent plans in that jurisdiction. Also present were H.E. Ms. Aminath Shifana, Consul General of the Republic of Maldives; Mr. Oommen Chandy, MLA, Puthuppally; Sri S. Krishnakumar, Former Union Minister of State, Government of India; Mr. T. P. Seetharaman, IFS (Retd.); Dr. M. I. Sahadulla, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH; and Swami Sookshmananda of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, Sivagiri Mutt.

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A Meeting That Anticipated What Follows

On the sidelines of the event, Mr. Haridas met privately with H.E. Mr. Roopun and shared Water & Shark’s plans for Mauritius. The former President conveyed his personal best wishes to the firm and extended an invitation for the team to visit Mauritius; an invitation the firm intends to honour at the time of its forthcoming office opening.

“To receive this award from the hands of H.E. Mr. Prithvirajsing Roopun, a former Head of State of such exceptional distinction, was a privilege I did not anticipate and will not forget. His personal encouragement and his invitation to visit Mauritius gave the evening a meaning that went far beyond the recognition itself,” said Mr. Haridas.

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Luxembourg. Now Mauritius.

Water & Shark recently established its European presence with the opening of its Luxembourg office; a jurisdiction at the centre of international wealth structuring and cross-border investment in Europe. Mauritius is the natural next chapter: a jurisdiction long regarded as the gateway between Africa, Asia and the Indian Ocean in global private wealth circles.

The firm is preparing to launch its Private Wealth Advisory practice in Mauritius, bringing to the jurisdiction the same integrated approach to wealth structuring, succession planning and cross-border advisory it has developed across its global offices. Further details will follow as the launch takes shape.