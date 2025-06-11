5000 Crore Signal-Free Flyover: Delhi's Mega Plan to Connect South Delhi-Gurgaon-Noida

New Delhi: A 20-kilometer elevated, signal-free flyover is planned to link AIIMS to Gurgaon and the Indira Gandhi airport (IGI) in an effort to reduce traffic in South and Southwest Delhi. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will carry out the project, which is anticipated to cost Rs 5,000 crore.

Route and Tunnel Plan

The corridor will begin from AIIMS in South Delhi, run along the Ring Road, and connect to Nelson Mandela Marg in Vasant Kunj.

From there, the Centre is planning to construct a 5-km-long tunnel, which will connect the IGI airport and Dwarka Expressway. This will significantly reduce travel time for commuters heading to the airport and Gurgaon from Noida, Ghaziabad, and central Delhi.

Gurgaon-Faridabad Link

Currently, heavy traffic merges on NH-48, the Delhi-Gurgaon highway, from Ring Road and Outer Ring Road. This causes congestion and traffic jams, especially during peak hours.

This alternate route between Delhi and Gurgaon will be created by extending the elevated corridor towards the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road. According to officials, this will help ease traffic on the current routes and enhance connectivity for residents of South Delhi.

This plan was discussed in a recent high-level meeting between Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.