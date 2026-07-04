Dr Vivek Bindra Hosts Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal At Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program To Inspire India's Next Generation Of Ethical Entrepreneurs

New Delhi: As India moves towards becoming a developed economy, entrepreneurship is evolving beyond conversations around funding, scale and innovation. Increasingly, governance, ethics and institution building are emerging as the defining qualities of businesses built for long-term success.

Reflecting this vision, Dr Vivek Bindra hosted Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal at the Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP), bringing together entrepreneurs, startup founders and MSME owners for a unique exchange of ideas where judicial wisdom met entrepreneurial leadership.

Unlike conventional business events, the Leadership Funnel Program (LFP) broadened the conversation by inviting one of India's most respected judicial leaders to share insights on integrity, governance and responsible leadership, principles equally relevant inside courtrooms and boardrooms.

A Dialogue Beyond Business

The highlight of the programme was an exclusive fireside conversation between Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal and Dr Vivek Bindra, exploring leadership, integrity, decision-making and institution building.

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Justice Bindal reflected on his remarkable journey through the judiciary from his early years as an advocate to serving in various High Courts and eventually the Supreme Court of India. He spoke about the responsibility of delivering judgments that influence institutions, governments and millions of lives, emphasising that leadership is tested not during moments of success, but when difficult decisions must be made.

Responding to his insights, Dr Vivek Bindra observed that entrepreneurs face similar choices where short-term commercial gains often compete with long-term credibility. Businesses that survive across generations, he said, are led by individuals who consistently place values above convenience.

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Leadership Lessons from the Judiciary

The conversation also explored several significant judgments and reform initiatives associated with Justice Bindal's distinguished judicial career. Rather than focusing solely on legal outcomes, he explained the constitutional values that guided decisions involving governance, public accountability, forensic reforms, illegal mining, anti-begging legislation and the dignity of sanitation workers.

For entrepreneurs attending the Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP), these experiences demonstrated that fairness, objectivity, accountability and disciplined decision-making are universal leadership principles. Justice Bindal emphasised that enduring institutions are built by leaders who uphold principles even when doing so is difficult.

Governance as a Growth Strategy

Following the fireside session, Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal delivered a keynote address on governance, compliance and ethical entrepreneurship.

Addressing entrepreneurs from diverse industries, he challenged the perception that compliance is merely a regulatory requirement. Instead, he described governance as one of the strongest drivers of sustainable business growth.

Justice Bindal explained that organisations earn lasting credibility through transparent systems, accountability and ethical leadership. Businesses that embed these values into their culture are better positioned to attract investment, strengthen stakeholder confidence and build resilient institutions.

Building on these insights, Dr Vivek Bindra encouraged entrepreneurs to integrate governance into their businesses from the earliest stages rather than treating it as an afterthought.

Technology, Reform and Institution Building

Widely recognised for supporting technology-led judicial reforms, Justice Bindal also shared his perspective on the role of technology in strengthening institutions.

He noted that while technology improves efficiency, accessibility and transparency, meaningful transformation depends on disciplined leadership, clearly defined processes and responsible governance.

Dr Vivek Bindra connected this perspective with today's business environment, observing that technology can accelerate growth, but only strong values and governance can sustain it.

Leadership Lessons Beyond the Stage

The discussions continued during an exclusive Leadership Lunch, where Dr Vivek Bindra hosted Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal and a select group of entrepreneurs participating in the Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP).

The informal interaction focused on leadership, humility, resilience and institution building. Justice Bindal shared that extraordinary organisations are rarely built through a few remarkable decisions; instead, they are shaped by thousands of ethical choices made consistently over time. Participants described the interaction as one of the most valuable learning experiences of the programme.

Preparing Entrepreneurs for India's Next Growth Story

With India's MSME sector playing a vital role in employment generation and economic growth, the need for responsible entrepreneurship has never been greater. The Bada Business Leadership Funnel Program (LFP) reflects a broader vision of exposing entrepreneurs to leadership lessons from distinguished personalities across diverse fields.

By bringing Former Supreme Court Justice Rajesh Bindal to interact with entrepreneurs, Dr Vivek Bindra and Bada Business reinforced that the principles of integrity, accountability, governance and institution building are as relevant to business as they are to the judiciary.