Driving The Future: Visionary Leaders Creating New Possibilities

The future is shaped by visionary leaders who challenge conventional thinking, embrace innovation, and create meaningful opportunities across industries. From mental wellness and career development to manufacturing, commercial laundry, and human transformation, today’s changemakers are redefining success through expertise, purpose, and a commitment to progress.

Dr. Ruupa Rao

Mental Wellness & Human Behaviour Expert | Executive Coach | Psychological Counsellor | Sleep Consultant | Positive Psychology Coach

Dr. Ruupa Rao is a seasoned professional in mental wellness, human behaviour, executive coaching, and sleep consultancy, with over two decades of experience across technology, business, education, and psychology. An ICF Professional Certified Coach (PCC), psychological counsellor, trainer, facilitator, and Positive Psychology Coach, she is committed to fostering emotional resilience, self-awareness, and personal growth among individuals and organisations.

Her multidisciplinary expertise enables her to combine psychological insights with practical strategies that help people navigate everyday challenges, understand behavioural patterns, and improve their overall wellbeing. Through her work, she encourages individuals to develop a deeper understanding of themselves, strengthen emotional resilience, and adopt healthier approaches to personal and professional life.

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As an author, Dr. Rao has written the Kannada book Naanu Prayatnisuttiddene... Aadare Aaguttilla (I Am Trying... But It’s Not Happening), which addresses ADHD and offers valuable perspectives for children and parents. Her work also includes themes related to Identity Matrix and cognitive distortions, reflecting her broader interest in human behaviour, thought patterns and self-awareness.

Recognised by the World Book of Records, London, Dr. Rao continues to contribute to discussions on mental health, behavioural understanding, sleep, and holistic development. Her work reflects a multidisciplinary approach to wellbeing, bringing together coaching, psychology, and practical guidance to support individuals and organisations in building healthier, more self-aware, and resilient lives.

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Anand Dubey

Anand Dubey | Global Icon of the Indian Laundry

Anand Dubey is a commercial laundry industry professional with over two decades of experience in sales and business development, including more than a decade in the commercial laundry sector. Since entering the industry in 2014, he has gained practical insights into laundry operations, technology, equipment, and business challenges across hospitality, healthcare, and institutional segments.

He advocates a solution-oriented approach that prioritises operational efficiency, skilled manpower, resource optimisation, hygiene, and technology-driven innovation. Believing that industry growth depends on both advanced technology and trained professionals, Dubey is committed to promoting knowledge sharing, mentoring, and professional development. His long-term vision is to strengthen India’s commercial laundry ecosystem and connect Indian expertise, talent, and innovation with the global industry.

Through industry conversations and knowledge-sharing initiatives, he aims to encourage higher professional standards, support emerging talent, and bring greater international recognition to India’s evolving commercial laundry sector. For Dubey, “Global Icon of the Indian Laundry” represents more than a personal identity; it reflects his ambition to contribute to the industry’s growth and help position Indian laundry professionals on the global map.

Mr. Mayank Kapoor

Founder, RoleEdge

Mr. Mayank Kapoor is a Chartered Accountant, a Warwick Business School MBA and the Founder of RoleEdge a career development and education advisory platform. He is a strategy consultant by training. He spent more than 15 years at Bain & Company EY, Deloitte and KPMG in the US, UK and Middle East. He was also named among Poets & Quants 100 MBAs to Watch, Class of 2018.

Over time he saw that talented people often struggled reaching the opportunities they deserved. Mentoring them became RoleEdge, an ecosystem that helps individuals from university admissions to internships, career transitions and full-time roles supported by personalized mentorship and its EdgeAI suite.

His method treats a career like a business strategy with a plan before any advice. RoleEdge goals stay the same as the clients goals. His success stories span the UK, US, Europe and the Middle East, from consulting roles at McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Deloitte and Accenture to study-abroad admissions at Stanford, INSEAD and Kelley School of Business.

Mr. Mayank's goal is for RoleEdge to be the partner people come back to throughout their careers helping them create the foundation for opportunities, not just the next one.

Rajiv Mitra,

CEO, International Engineering Plant (IEP)

For Rajiv Mitra, Indian manufacturing has always been about earning trust through performance, one customer and one product at a time.

As CEO of International Engineering Plant (IEP), a family-run Kolkata manufacturer of DSL conductor systems that power EOT cranes, he is focused on strengthening the company's position as a dependable Indian alternative to established overseas brands, particularly German manufacturers. Rajiv runs the business alongside his brother, Chiranjib Mitra, and his son, Prithviraj Mitra.

IEP has worked with MECON on the Coke Oven Battery No. 2 project at Rourkela Steel Plant, an association Rajiv sees as a reflection of the confidence placed in the company's engineering. It also established the manufacture of copper-head open conductor rails in India, now a core part of its business. Nearly 50 years in, the company's reputation rests on consistent performance and on listening closely to how customers use its products.

Rajiv believes real value shows over a product's working life, not on the day it is bought. Looking ahead, he is focused on stronger design, quality records and service, while making room for the next generation's ideas. His aim is to ensure customers can continue choosing Indian-made products with confidence and pride.

Abha Sinha

Root-Pattern Transformation Specialist | Integrative Coach & Therapist | Founder, YogaNality n Mind Masterys | Creator of Neuro ReCal™

A journey from a Second chance at Life to Transforming Lives. Her journey into human transformation began with a second chance at life. After a profound near-death experience, she began asking why people suffer, why emotional patterns persist, and what meaningful change requires. That search grew into more than two decades of self-exploration, yogic study, psychology-informed learning and integrative wellbeing practice.

Today, working across India and Qatar, Abha is a Root-Pattern Transformation Specialist, Integrative Coach and Therapist; founder of YogaNality n Mind Masterys; and creator of Neuro ReCal™. With over a decade of professional practice, she explores an important question: why do people repeat patterns even when they consciously want to change? Her guiding philosophy reflects this belief, “Our past may shape our patterns, but it need not define our future.” Rather than starting with a technique.