Dylect Nutri Pro Cold Press Juicer Review: Cold Press Juicing Doesn't Have to Be Complicated

The Dylect Nutri Pro Cold Press Juicer is one of those kitchen appliances that promises to make healthy living easier. Whether it actually does depends on how difficult it is to use every morning. Thankfully, after spending time with it, I found it to be far less intimidating than it initially appeared.

At ₹12,999, it sits firmly in the premium category, so expectations are naturally high. Fortunately, it delivers where it matters most.

The first thing I noticed was the design. Finished in Dark Titanium Grey, the juicer blends well with most modern kitchens. It is not exactly compact, but neither does it dominate the countertop. At 5.45kg, it is slightly heavy, so once you find a suitable place for it, you will probably want to leave it there instead of moving it around every day. The build quality is reassuringly sturdy, making it feel like an appliance built for long-term use rather than occasional weekend juicing. The package includes the main juicing unit, an auger, a feeding chute, a pusher, separate juice and pulp collector jars, and a recipe book.

Unboxing is straightforward, but if you have never used a cold press juicer before, spend a few minutes with the manual. It will save you a fair amount of trial and error. The assembly process follows a sequence. You first attach the juice collector, place the auger inside the feeding chute, and then lock the chute onto the main unit. One small detail caught me out initially. The locking handle at the back will not latch unless the feeding chute's lid is open. Once I figured that out, assembling the juicer became almost second nature.

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The safety mechanism deserves praise. The machine simply refuses to start unless every component is locked into place properly. It sounds obvious, but it gives confidence that the appliance has been designed thoughtfully instead of merely ticking safety checkboxes.

Using the juicer is equally uncomplicated. The 140mm feeding chute accepts fairly large fruits and vegetables, while the smaller opening on top lets you add ingredients without interrupting the process. I tried beetroot, carrots, cucumber, and even soaked cashew nuts for making plant-based milk. Vegetables required little more than washing or peeling, while the cashews needed overnight soaking before juicing.

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The 250W low-RPM motor starts crushing ingredients almost immediately, and the slow cold-press mechanism extracts juice efficiently without creating the loud noise associated with conventional centrifugal juicers. Dylect claims the operation stays below 58dB, and during my usage, the machine was quiet enough to hold a normal conversation beside it.

One thing I particularly liked was the juice itself. The auger extracts plenty of liquid, but it intentionally leaves behind a small amount of pulp. Rather than seeing this as a flaw, I considered it an advantage because it retains some fibre in the drink. Those who prefer perfectly smooth juice may disagree, but I appreciated the slightly thicker consistency.

The pulp collector has a clever vertical cavity that allows it to sit almost flush against the main unit, reducing mess during operation. Better still, the leftover pulp doesn't necessarily have to end up in the dustbin. It can be reused in recipes, soups, rotis, or baking, making the juicer a little less wasteful.

The juice collector also features a small tap. Keeping it open allows continuous pouring into a glass, while closing it lets the juice collect before serving. It is a tiny convenience, but one that makes everyday use more pleasant.

Cleaning, often the least enjoyable part of owning a juicer, turned out to be surprisingly manageable. Every detachable component comes apart easily and can be washed thoroughly under running water before being reassembled.