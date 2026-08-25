Enso Webworks Launches Integrated Digital Product Suite Across Communication and Productivity

National, 19th August, 2026: Enso Webworks, the technology and innovation division of Enso Group, has announced its vision to build a connected digital ecosystem designed to simplify how professionals and organisations communicate, collaborate, manage information, and operate in an increasingly digital-first world.

As businesses adopt a growing number of applications for communication, productivity, document management, networking, and information access, digital fragmentation has emerged as a significant challenge. Professionals often spend considerable time switching between platforms, managing disconnected workflows, and navigating multiple systems that were never designed to work together.

Enso Webworks believes the next phase of digital transformation will be driven not by the number of tools organisations use, but by how effectively those tools integrate and function as a unified ecosystem.

Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director, Enso Webworks said "Technology should simplify work, not complicate it."Our vision is to create a digital environment where communication, productivity, collaboration, and information access work seamlessly together. Every platform we build is designed to solve a real-world challenge while contributing to a larger ecosystem that delivers a more efficient and secure user experience."

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At the core of this vision is InfoProfile, a digital identity platform that enables professionals to consolidate their contact information, portfolios, achievements, social presence, and professional credentials through a single dynamic profile. The company is also preparing to launch InfoPhone, a next-generation communication platform designed for working professionals that combines encrypted text messaging, high-definition voice and video calling, and contact management within a single environment it will help organisations and individuals streamline communication while improving reliability, security, and efficiency.

Recognising the growing importance of privacy in the age of artificial intelligence, Enso Webworks has developed InfoQueries, an AI-powered search platform that delivers contextual and intelligent information without relying on targeted advertising, enabling users to access information while maintaining greater control over their digital footprint.

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To simplify documentation and approval workflows, InfoContracts offers secure digital document management capabilities, allowing users to manage, sign, share, and track documents through compliant and transparent workflows. The ecosystem will continue to expand with the introduction of InfoLegacy, a platform that helps people store and manage long-term digital records. It ensures that the valuable archives, and long-term assets remain protected for years to come.

Beyond these flagship offerings, Enso Webworks is developing a broader suite of interconnected solutions, including InfoConverse for secure video communication, InfoTelecast for webinars and digital broadcasting, InfoTodo for task and workflow management, InfoMemo for trusted email identities, InfoUniverse for secure single sign-on authentication, and InfoDatabox for encrypted cloud storage and controlled data sharing. The company is also set to introduce InfoCalling a specialised appointment and communication platform designed to simplify interactions between professionals and clients. Launching initially for doctors and lawyers, it streamlines appointment booking and consultations by reducing the multiple steps typically involved in scheduling professional services.

Together, these platforms are designed to function as a connected ecosystem where professional identity, communication, collaboration, information access, and productivity are integrated into a seamless digital experience. To support users with varying requirements, Enso Webworks will introduce flexible Free, Basic, and Pro subscription plans, enabling individuals, teams, and organisations to adopt capabilities based on their needs while retaining the flexibility to scale over time.

As digital workplaces continue to evolve, Enso Webworks remains focused on building technology that reduces complexity, strengthens security, and enables professionals to spend less time managing systems and more time creating value.

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