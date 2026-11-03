Gayatri Pariwar Enters Asia & India Book of Records for Largest Simultaneous Samuhik Pragya Yog at Centenary Celebrations

New Delhi: All World Gayatri Pariwar has set a record for the Maximum People Performing Samuhik Pragya Yog Simultaneously, recognised by both the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. The record was set on November 1 at Shatabdi Samaroh 2026, the three-day centenary celebration held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, from October 31 to November 2.

On the second day of the celebrations, thousands of trained practitioners performed the 16-position Pragya Yog protocol together while chanting the Gayatri Mantra. Both record bodies confirmed the achievement the same day. The record was claimed by Shri Vedmata Gayatri Trust, Gayatri Teerth Shantikunj, Haridwar, the headquarters of All World Gayatri Pariwar. Adjudicators Mr Sanjay Bhola and Ms Kanchan presented the record certificates and commemorative plaques to the organisation at the venue.

The display was marked by its discipline and coordination, and reflected the Gayatri Pariwar’s view of yoga as more than physical exercise: a means of mental balance, spiritual awareness and collective discipline.

A Triple Centenary

The Samaroh marked three centenaries at once. It celebrated the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, co-founder of the Gayatri Pariwar, born in 1926. It also marked 100 years of the Akhand Deep, the lamp lit by Pt. Shriram Sharma Acharya in 1926 that has burned without interruption since, and 100 years of his sadhana. Mataji worked alongside Gurudev to expand the movement and championed women’s awakening and social reform.

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Around 20,000 to 24,000 people took part over the three days, including representatives from more than 50 countries where the Gayatri Pariwar is active.

Dignitaries & Commemorative Stamp

The celebrations were attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers J.P. Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Virendra Kumar, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. Amit Shah described the 100 years of the unbroken lamp as a symbol of extraordinary penance, sacrifice and resolve.

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A commemorative postage stamp honouring Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma was a highlight of the event. It follows the stamp issued on Pt. Shriram Sharma Acharya in 1991 by then President Shankar Dayal Sharma, and an earlier stamp on Shantikunj.

Jyotiraditya Scindia administered three pledges to the gathering: to honour women, to preserve Indian culture and pass it to the next generation, and to nurture spiritual awareness among youth.

Global Voices & Young Performers

International guests, including members of the UK House of Lords and a bishop of the Church of England, attended the event. They spoke of the continued relevance of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the idea of the world as one family.

The opening day was dedicated to women’s empowerment and Mataji’s message on the respect owed to women. Students of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, linked to Shantikunj, presented yoga and cultural performances through the event.

Seven Resolutions

The celebrations closed with seven collective resolutions for social change: self-reliance through skilling, value-based education, healthy living through yoga and Ayurveda, cleanliness, environmental protection through tree planting and water conservation, women’s leadership, and campaigns against addiction, dowry and social evils.