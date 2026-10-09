Inside Reinvention Of The Indian Textbook: How Publishers Are Making Learning More Relevant To The Indian Classroom

A student in a Tier-2 town opens her science textbook and finds a lesson on irrigation explained not through an abstract diagram, but through a story about a farmer using a local canal system. It's a small shift, but it captures something larger happening across Indian education right now: textbooks are no longer just being updated - they are being rethought.

For years, the conversation around Indian school publishing centred on two things: curriculum compliance and digitisation. Get the syllabus right, get it online, and the job was done. That equation is changing. Since 2022, NCERT has been rewriting textbooks for Classes 6 to 12 under the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 and the brief goes well beyond trimming content. It asks publishers to build critical thinking, multidisciplinary learning, and local and cultural context into the material itself.

The clearest symbol of that shift sits in a Class 6 English classroom. NCERT's new textbook, Poorvi, replaced the long-serving Honeysuckle - a book whose prose and poetry leaned heavily on non-Indian authors. Poorvi is built instead around nine prose pieces and five poems by Indian writers, set in Indian contexts. It's a small swap on paper, but it signals a bigger question every publisher in the country is now being forced to answer: what does it actually mean for a child in Lucknow or Coimbatore to see themselves in the book in front of them?

Private publishers are answering that question in their own ways, and Koncept Global Books offers a useful lens into how. The company itself is new, incorporated in 2025 but it isn't starting from zero. It's built on the 25-year publishing legacy of Arihant Publications, which gives it something rarer than funding: an existing understanding of how Indian classrooms actually work, subject by subject, state board by state board.

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Its clearest articulation of "reinvention" so far is Leapstone, a Classes 6–8 series launched under what the company calls its "Project 21 Agenda." The pitch, as Managing Partner Atishay Jain frames it, is a shift from teaching students what to think to teaching them how to think, building material around inquiry-based activities and real-world tasks rather than content designed primarily to be memorised and recalled in an exam.

That distinction - memorisation versus application is where the real editorial work of "contextualisation" happens, and it's messier than it sounds. A publisher can't simply swap a Western example for an Indian one and call it done. Every chapter still has to map cleanly onto a state or national curriculum, satisfy board examiners, and survive the scrutiny of school procurement committees who are, understandably, cautious about anything that looks experimental. Real-world relevance has to be built inside those constraints, not instead of them. That tension curriculum fidelity on one side, engagement and application on the other is arguably the central design problem facing every publisher trying to modernise content for the Indian classroom right now, not just Koncept.

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It's a tension state boards are wrestling with too. Maharashtra's Balbharati, for instance, revised textbooks for Classes 2, 3, 4 and 6 simultaneously this year, the first time it has done so with an explicit goal of moving students from memorising facts to connecting classroom lessons with real-life experience. Nearly six crore textbooks were printed for the state this academic year alone, a reminder that this isn't a niche design exercise. It plays out at a scale of crores of children, in a country with over 14 lakh schools and close to 25 crore students.

What's notable about Koncept's approach is that it doesn't stop at the book. Its SkillUp program - a two-day, in-school initiative for Classes 6 to 8, first run across Delhi NCR extends the same "application over recall" philosophy into sessions on communication, emotional intelligence, STEM-based problem-solving and financial literacy. The underlying bet is that NEP's competency-based vision can't be delivered by a textbook working alone; the classroom experience around it has to change too.

None of this means the textbook problem is solved. Publishers are still, in effect, running a live experiment testing how much a K–8 book can carry contextual, application-based learning while still functioning as an exam-ready, board-approved artefact that a school procurement officer will actually sign off on. But the direction of travel, from NCERT's national rewrites down to publishers like Koncept working state by state and chapter by chapter, is unmistakable: the Indian textbook is being asked to do more than transmit information. It's being asked to teach a child what to do with it.