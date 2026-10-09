Air Chief Designate Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Reviews Tarang Shakti Multinational Exercise

Jodhpur: Air Chief-designate Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit reviewed operations at the ongoing multinational air combat exercise 'Tarang Shakti'. He witnessed the aerial drills of various indigenously built and global aircraft taking part in the complex joint manoeuvres of the Indian Air Force.

The Air Chief-designate visited the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise held in Jodhpur on Thursday. The skies over the Jodhpur desert sector witnessed striking formations as the 'Tarang Shakti' exercise showcased global airpower on full display, as Dixit witnessed high-octane manoeuvres at the multinational air combat drill.

Meanwhile, 'Tarang Shakti 2026', the Indian Air Force's multinational air combat exercise, is underway at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12, with the theme 'Power in Partnership'. Earlier, IAF Group Captain Abhijit Kumar, commanding officer and team leader of the Sarang display team, said the team acts as the "brand ambassadors" of the Indian Air Force by showcasing its professionalism and India's advancement in the aviation industry.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “We call ourselves the brand ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. We conduct displays across India and the world, showcasing the professionalism of the Indian Air Force, India's advancement in the aviation industry, and attracting youth to join the defence forces as a career option.”

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He said the Sarang team was formed in 2003 when indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force. "The team was formed in 2003, when the indigenously built ALH helicopters were being inducted into the Indian Air Force. An evaluation flight was built to test the capabilities of these helicopters before formal induction," he said.

The government appointed Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff, as the 29th Chief of the Air Staff in the rank of Air Chief Marshal, with effect from the afternoon of October 31.