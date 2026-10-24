Kedarnath-Badrinath By Train Soon: How Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Line Will Change Char Dham Yatra, Boost Border Connectivity

Dehradun: A new chapter is being written for transport in the high Himalayas as Indian Railways pushes ahead with the 125-km rail corridor between Rishikesh and Karnaprayag. The line promises to change the way people reach the interiors of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.

Travel to Uttarakhand's high-altitude regions has meant long, weather-dependent road journeys for decades. The upcoming railway is set to offer a faster, all-weather alternative, with special benefits for devotees heading towards Kedarnath and Badrinath. At the same time, it will strengthen connectivity in a region that holds considerable strategic importance due to the proximity to the India-China border.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave a glimpse of the scale of the work when he recently posted a detailed video of the project on social media. The corridor will feature 12 stations and is being seen as a means to take rail deep into the Himalayan terrain, bringing convenience to pilgrims, locals and tourists, while also generating fresh opportunities for employment and local enterprises.

One Of India's Toughest Rail Projects

As per the officials, what makes this project stand out is not just the location but the major complications of building it. The Himalayas are young mountains with fragile geology, and constructing a stable rail alignment here is vastly different from laying tracks on the plains.

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It is said that almost the entire stretch, about 83%, will be underground. The engineers have planned 28 main and escape tunnels and 57 major and minor bridges to negotiate deep valleys, steep slopes and unstable hillsides.

However, the biggest challenge comes from the ground, with the alignment cutting through fractured rock masses, weak zones and aquifers that carry water. As per the engineers, in such conditions, tunnelling can trigger squeezing ground, where the surrounding rock exerts immense pressure on the freshly excavated tunnel and the support lining. The challenging task not only slows down progress but also demands extra reinforcement and careful handling of groundwater and slope stability.

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Before any tunnel boring machines were pressed into service, teams carried out in-depth geological investigations to understand rock behaviour. Since a machine suited for one rock type may fail in another, the project is using a combination of excavation techniques, specialised support systems and round-the-clock monitoring to keep construction safe and to ensure the line remains durable for decades.

Tourism Push And Significance For Northern Border Areas

The experts suggested that the rationale for the railway line is rooted in development and strategy, which is beyond engineering. The Garhwal Himalayas face severe constraints of terrain and climate, where limited transport options affect everyday life and access to essential supplies.

The government, by extending the rail network from Rishikesh up to Karnaprayag, looks to provide reliable connectivity to interior areas, making movement of passengers, workers and goods easier through the broader road and rail system.

The project also aligns with India's bigger effort to improve infrastructure along the northern frontiers. Although the line does not touch the international boundary, Karnaprayag, as the terminal station, is situated around 123 km from the India-China border, according to project information. Therefore, the presence adds weight to the ongoing development push in Uttarakhand's sensitive mountain belt.