Updated April 24th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result 24.04.24: Fifty Fifty Lottery FF-93 WEDNESDAY Draw OUT-1st Prize 1 CRORE

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Today: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the Fifty Fifty lottery. The "Fifty Fifty" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Wednesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-93 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-93 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-93 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner
10: 07 IST, April 24th 2024

 Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-92 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: TO BE ANNOUNCED

10: 08 IST, April 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-93 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:  TO BE ANNOUNCED

10: 08 IST, April 24th 2024

Fifty Fifty Lottery Result FF-93 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

10: 09 IST, April 24th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-93 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: TO BE ANNOUNCED

10: 10 IST, April 24th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-93 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: TO BE ANNOUNCED

STHREE SAKTHI SS-411 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

10: 11 IST, April 24th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Published April 24th, 2024 at 10:13 IST