Updated April 18th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result : KARUNYA PLUS KN-518 Thursday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PL 444254

Kerala Lottery Results Today 18.04.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's 1st prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-518 Result Today | Image: Republic
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-518 Result: 80 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-518 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-518 Result: 1 Lakh - 3rd Prize Winner
3: 43 IST, April 18th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky 1st Prize Winners: PL 444254 (KOLLAM)


Agent Name: SUPRIYA N

Agency No.: Q 5967

 

3: 44 IST, April 18th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner: 

PB 969826 (GURUVAYOOR)


Agent Name: M I JOY

Agency No.: R 8643


 


 

3: 27 IST, April 18th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:

PA 494512 PB 437786 PC 322412 PD 203491 PE 923126 PF 931636 PG 166346 PH 378983 PJ 217238 PK 625891 PL 356979 PM 988952

3: 26 IST, April 18th 2024

Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: 

PA 444254 PB 444254 PC 444254 PD 444254 PE 444254 PF 444254 PG 444254 PH 444254 PJ 444254 PK 444254 PM 444254

3: 59 IST, April 18th 2024

Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-518 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PL 444254

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PB 969826

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 494512 PB 437786 PC 322412 PD 203491 PE 923126 PF 931636 PG 166346 PH 378983 PJ 217238 PK 625891 PL 356979 PM 988952

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 444254 PB 444254 PC 444254 PD 444254 PE 444254 PF 444254 PG 444254 PH 444254 PJ 444254 PK 444254 PM 444254

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0065  1215  1568  1769  2725  2836  3630  3972  4340  4637  5000  5210  6337  7195  7331  9665  9752  9828

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0597  0926  1053  1290  1563  1823  1997  2096  2428  3019  3254  3267  3325  3385  4697  4810  5099  6243  6270  6691  7344  7346  7373  7844  8299  8563  9015  9102  9253  9275  9492  9843  9857  9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0111  0227  0284  0396  0415  0558  0561  0636  1163  1349  1443  1564  1680  1745  1767  1776  1795  1916  1987  2121  2240  2399  2511  2552  2557  2609  2946  3074  3109  3312  3490  3534  3843  4101  4148  4215  4265  4358  4404  4553  4573  4627  4745  4856  5146  5282  5404  5610  5754  5763  6057  6311  6314  6623  6677  6716  7016  7106  7162  7173  7267  7628  7660  7852  7971  7995  8327  8426  8433  8462  8498  8551  8558  8612  8682  8702  8732  8870  9647  9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0109  0120  0161  0234  0298  0444  0501  0616  0734  0777  0820  0822  0829  0947  1104  1107  1375  1399  1412  1444  1614  1634  1670  1684  1695  1751  1797  1918  1965  1991  2186  2366  2371  2410  2462  2499  2515  2553  2681  2682  2747  2805  2839  2885  2906  2926  3046  3120  3141  3145  3183  3200  3339  3347  3420  3474  3546  3593  3862  3921  3935  3943  4365  4401  4429  4520  4552  4559  4594  4606  4641  4859  4863  4923  5043  5139  5163  5229  5310  5569  5621  5746  5840  5970  6820  6839  6866  7040  7046  7378  7439  7440  7493  7600  7761  7784  7843  7850  7915  7975  8113  8139  8249  8366  8373  8376  8392  8436  8510  8696  8794  8854  8939  9018  9069  9204  9244  9295  9320  9384  9398  9431  9616  9633  9723  9944
 

KARUNYA PLUS KN-518 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024

Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.

12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024

Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:

Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.

Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results

Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.

Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.

Step 6: Now check the results carefully.

12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024

KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.

12: 15 IST, April 18th 2024

The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.

12: 11 IST, April 18th 2024

Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%. 

12: 11 IST, April 18th 2024

No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.

12: 11 IST, April 18th 2024

No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.

12: 10 IST, April 18th 2024

The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.

Published April 18th, 2024 at 12:26 IST