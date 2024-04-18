Updated April 18th, 2024 at 15:59 IST
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result : KARUNYA PLUS KN-518 Thursday Draw OUT-1st Prize Ticket No. PL 444254
Kerala Lottery Results Today 18.04.2024: Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS lottery. The KARUNYA PLUS Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's 1st prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
3: 43 IST, April 18th 2024
Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky 1st Prize Winners: PL 444254 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: SUPRIYA N
Agency No.: Q 5967
3: 44 IST, April 18th 2024
Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky 2nd Prize Winner:
PB 969826 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: M I JOY
Agency No.: R 8643
3: 27 IST, April 18th 2024
Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners:
PA 494512 PB 437786 PC 322412 PD 203491 PE 923126 PF 931636 PG 166346 PH 378983 PJ 217238 PK 625891 PL 356979 PM 988952
3: 26 IST, April 18th 2024
Karunya Plus KN-518 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
PA 444254 PB 444254 PC 444254 PD 444254 PE 444254 PF 444254 PG 444254 PH 444254 PJ 444254 PK 444254 PM 444254
3: 59 IST, April 18th 2024
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-518 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PL 444254
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PB 969826
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 494512 PB 437786 PC 322412 PD 203491 PE 923126 PF 931636 PG 166346 PH 378983 PJ 217238 PK 625891 PL 356979 PM 988952
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 444254 PB 444254 PC 444254 PD 444254 PE 444254 PF 444254 PG 444254 PH 444254 PJ 444254 PK 444254 PM 444254
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0065 1215 1568 1769 2725 2836 3630 3972 4340 4637 5000 5210 6337 7195 7331 9665 9752 9828
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0597 0926 1053 1290 1563 1823 1997 2096 2428 3019 3254 3267 3325 3385 4697 4810 5099 6243 6270 6691 7344 7346 7373 7844 8299 8563 9015 9102 9253 9275 9492 9843 9857 9978
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0111 0227 0284 0396 0415 0558 0561 0636 1163 1349 1443 1564 1680 1745 1767 1776 1795 1916 1987 2121 2240 2399 2511 2552 2557 2609 2946 3074 3109 3312 3490 3534 3843 4101 4148 4215 4265 4358 4404 4553 4573 4627 4745 4856 5146 5282 5404 5610 5754 5763 6057 6311 6314 6623 6677 6716 7016 7106 7162 7173 7267 7628 7660 7852 7971 7995 8327 8426 8433 8462 8498 8551 8558 8612 8682 8702 8732 8870 9647 9936
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0109 0120 0161 0234 0298 0444 0501 0616 0734 0777 0820 0822 0829 0947 1104 1107 1375 1399 1412 1444 1614 1634 1670 1684 1695 1751 1797 1918 1965 1991 2186 2366 2371 2410 2462 2499 2515 2553 2681 2682 2747 2805 2839 2885 2906 2926 3046 3120 3141 3145 3183 3200 3339 3347 3420 3474 3546 3593 3862 3921 3935 3943 4365 4401 4429 4520 4552 4559 4594 4606 4641 4859 4863 4923 5043 5139 5163 5229 5310 5569 5621 5746 5840 5970 6820 6839 6866 7040 7046 7378 7439 7440 7493 7600 7761 7784 7843 7850 7915 7975 8113 8139 8249 8366 8373 8376 8392 8436 8510 8696 8794 8854 8939 9018 9069 9204 9244 9295 9320 9384 9398 9431 9616 9633 9723 9944
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024
Karunya Plus lottery ticket has 8 prizes including a consolation prize. The first prize winner got 80 lakhs rupees and the second and third prizes are 10 lakhs and 1 lakh (1 prize in each series) respectively. A total of 217105 prizes were given to the winners. The 10% of the first to third prizes will be deducted and the amount will be given to the agents (who sell the winning tickets) by the lottery agency. In the case of the 4th to 8th and the consolation prizes, 10% of the prize amount ( agent's commission) will be given from the fund allotted by the government.
12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
12: 16 IST, April 18th 2024
KARUNYA PLUS is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Wednesday at 3 p.m., the KARUNYA PLUS lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the KARUNYA PLUS lottery code is "KN", which also includes the draw number. KARUNYA PLUS lottery only cost Rs 40.
12: 15 IST, April 18th 2024
The Win-Win lottery on Monday, the Sthree Sakthi lottery on Tuesday, the Fifty-Fifty Lottery on Wednesday, the Karunya Plus lottery on Thursday, the Nirmal lottery on Friday, and the Karunya lottery on Saturday are the seven daily lotteries. On Sunday, the Akshaya lottery is held. Regretfully, the government had to temporarily halt the Pournami lottery sales and introduce the Bhagyamithra Lottery, a new monthly lottery program. Live updates for the Kerala lottery results will be posted on our website at 2:55 PM.
12: 11 IST, April 18th 2024
Today's lottery prize winners will get their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala if the prize money is less than Rs.5000/-. If the amount is above Rs.5000, then they have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with proof of the claim. The Kerala lottery tax deduction is 30% of the total amount and the agent’s commission is 10%.
12: 11 IST, April 18th 2024
No. No ticket shall under any circumstance be sold above face value.
12: 11 IST, April 18th 2024
No. No agent shall sell the tickets of the Kerala State Lotteries outside of the state directly or indirectly.
12: 10 IST, April 18th 2024
The Kerala Lottery is a prestigious national lottery game that is run legally and is overseen by the Government of Kerala's Lotteries Department. The Kerala State Government created a separate lottery department in order to handle this. All activities pertaining to lotteries are overseen by the Lotteries Department alone. The Kerala Lotto is among the most well-known lottery games in the nation. The top prize was set at Rs. 50,000 when the lottery first started, and tickets only cost one rupee each. Every day, a few lucky candidates have the opportunity to win prize money.
Published April 18th, 2024 at 12:26 IST