Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA PLUS KN-518 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKH IS: PL 444254

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKH IS: PB 969826

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: PA 494512 PB 437786 PC 322412 PD 203491 PE 923126 PF 931636 PG 166346 PH 378983 PJ 217238 PK 625891 PL 356979 PM 988952

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: PA 444254 PB 444254 PC 444254 PD 444254 PE 444254 PF 444254 PG 444254 PH 444254 PJ 444254 PK 444254 PM 444254

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0065 1215 1568 1769 2725 2836 3630 3972 4340 4637 5000 5210 6337 7195 7331 9665 9752 9828

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0597 0926 1053 1290 1563 1823 1997 2096 2428 3019 3254 3267 3325 3385 4697 4810 5099 6243 6270 6691 7344 7346 7373 7844 8299 8563 9015 9102 9253 9275 9492 9843 9857 9978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0111 0227 0284 0396 0415 0558 0561 0636 1163 1349 1443 1564 1680 1745 1767 1776 1795 1916 1987 2121 2240 2399 2511 2552 2557 2609 2946 3074 3109 3312 3490 3534 3843 4101 4148 4215 4265 4358 4404 4553 4573 4627 4745 4856 5146 5282 5404 5610 5754 5763 6057 6311 6314 6623 6677 6716 7016 7106 7162 7173 7267 7628 7660 7852 7971 7995 8327 8426 8433 8462 8498 8551 8558 8612 8682 8702 8732 8870 9647 9936

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0109 0120 0161 0234 0298 0444 0501 0616 0734 0777 0820 0822 0829 0947 1104 1107 1375 1399 1412 1444 1614 1634 1670 1684 1695 1751 1797 1918 1965 1991 2186 2366 2371 2410 2462 2499 2515 2553 2681 2682 2747 2805 2839 2885 2906 2926 3046 3120 3141 3145 3183 3200 3339 3347 3420 3474 3546 3593 3862 3921 3935 3943 4365 4401 4429 4520 4552 4559 4594 4606 4641 4859 4863 4923 5043 5139 5163 5229 5310 5569 5621 5746 5840 5970 6820 6839 6866 7040 7046 7378 7439 7440 7493 7600 7761 7784 7843 7850 7915 7975 8113 8139 8249 8366 8373 8376 8392 8436 8510 8696 8794 8854 8939 9018 9069 9204 9244 9295 9320 9384 9398 9431 9616 9633 9723 9944



KARUNYA PLUS KN-518 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)