Published 17:04 IST, September 3rd 2024
Motor Vehicle Insurance: Don't Just Compare Premiums, Understand Claim Disposal Ratio
A high settlement ratio indicates that the insurer is likely to honour claims, while a high disposal ratio suggests efficiency in processing claims, know more.
- Info
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Motor Insurance: Don't Just Compare Premiums, Understand Claim Ratios! | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:04 IST, September 3rd 2024