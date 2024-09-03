sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Singapore | IC 814 | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • Info /
  • Motor Vehicle Insurance: Don't Just Compare Premiums, Understand Claim Disposal Ratio

Published 17:04 IST, September 3rd 2024

Motor Vehicle Insurance: Don't Just Compare Premiums, Understand Claim Disposal Ratio

A high settlement ratio indicates that the insurer is likely to honour claims, while a high disposal ratio suggests efficiency in processing claims, know more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Motor insurance premium growth
Motor Insurance: Don't Just Compare Premiums, Understand Claim Ratios! | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:04 IST, September 3rd 2024