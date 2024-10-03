Published 11:08 IST, October 3rd 2024
National Boyfriend Day 2024: Why It's Celebrated & Thoughtful Gift Ideas for Your Partner
October 3 marks National Boyfriend Day, a day dedicated to showing love and gratitude to that special person in your life.
- Info
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
National Boyfriend Day is all about showing love and appreciation for that special someone in your life! Image used for representational purposes. | Image: Pexels
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:08 IST, October 3rd 2024