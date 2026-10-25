NBFCs Turn Their Focus to Talent and Leadership as Competition Intensifies

For years, discussions around India's NBFC sector have largely centred on digital lending, financial inclusion and credit growth. Increasingly, however, another factor is shaping the industry's long-term outlook - its people. As financial institutions expand their operations, adopt new technologies and navigate a more complex regulatory environment, developing skilled talent and capable leaders has become an important business priority.

The shift reflects the changing nature of financial services. Digital transformation has redefined the way lenders interact with customers, assess creditworthiness and manage risk, creating demand for a workforce that can adapt to new technologies while maintaining strong customer relationships. As a result, many NBFCs are investing in structured learning programmes, leadership development, succession planning and workplace practices aimed at building long-term organisational capability rather than focusing solely on recruitment.

SMFG India Credit Company Limited is among the organisations that have implemented workforce development initiatives alongside their business operations. The company conducts employee training and professional development programmes across business and corporate functions through their competency-based framework. These initiatives include learning and development interventions, leadership programmes, employee engagement activities and efforts related to workplace diversity and inclusion.

The company also conducts employee development initiatives that include knowledge-sharing sessions, leadership interactions and learning programmes covering subjects such as professional development, workplace effectiveness, career pathing and other related skills. These initiatives form part of its broader employee experience framework.

Advertisement

The growing emphasis on human capital is also being driven by the need for organisational resilience. As lending models become more technology-driven and customer expectations continue to evolve, institutions are recognising that investments in people are as critical as investments in technology and business expansion. Developing leaders, strengthening employee capabilities and creating inclusive workplaces are becoming essential for sustaining growth over the long term.

For India's NBFC sector, talent is no longer viewed simply as a support function. It is increasingly becoming a strategic differentiator that influences innovation, customer experience and business performance. As the industry continues to evolve, organisations that combine strong governance with a skilled and engaged workforce are likely to be better placed to respond to changing market dynamics and future opportunities.