Nostalgia Meets Modern Fashion: Mukesh Khanna Attends KHUSH’s Exclusive Shaktimaan Collection Launch

For anyone who grew up in the 90s, Shaktimaan was more than just a television show. It was a Sunday morning ritual and a core part of our childhood memories. Beyond entertainment, Shaktimaan taught kids about courage, responsibility, and doing the right thing. Now, those cherished memories are making a comeback in a completely new style.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, still widely loved for his iconic role as Shaktimaan, attended the launch of a special collection by the brand KHUSH in Delhi NCR.

Through this new lineup, KHUSH is bringing Shaktimaan’s legacy into today’s fashion and lifestyle space. For the brand, this is not just about launching merchandise; it is a way to pass down a nostalgic cultural touchstone to a younger generation. KHUSH has quickly built a reputation for creating everyday fashion that people can easily adopt into their daily routines. Teaming up with Shaktimaan allows the brand to tap into the deep emotional connection shared by an entire generation of Indians.

What made Shaktimaan truly special wasn't his superpowers, but his principles. His message was always about helping others, fighting injustice, and using strength for good. That is exactly why his name still resonates with people after all these years.

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This collection also serves as a bridge between two generations. Older fans get to relive their childhood, while the youth gets a fresh introduction to India’s most iconic superhero. Having Mukesh Khanna at the event made it even more special. To the audience, he isn't just the actor who played Shaktimaan; he embodies the character’s very identity.

Speaking at the event, Mukesh Khanna expressed his happiness about bridging the generational gap. "When founders Abhishek and Khushi came to me with this proposal, I was genuinely surprised," he shared. "I usually take a long time to get convinced, but their vision really impressed me."

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He added that he wants to steer the new generation away from the dark influences of "Tamraj Kilvish" and lead them toward the light. "When we talk about incredible, indomitable courage, I see positivity in every young person in this country. I want them to truly understand and live by the motto of 'Satyameva Jayate' (Truth alone triumphs)." He also clarified that his goal isn't to commercialize the character, but to pass on the values of truth, courage, and good deeds to today's youth.

Founder Abhishek Sharma shared the thought process behind the launch, which he conceptualized alongside co-founder Khushi Sharma. He believes that history repeats itself and that moral values are essential for empowering the youth. "We didn't look at Shaktimaan just as entertainment. It was an era where every child learned to speak the truth. Kids knew that bad deeds belonged to the reign of Kilvish, and they felt that if they stayed true to themselves, they too could awaken the Shaktimaan within," Abhishek said. He emphasized that they aren't just putting old costumes on a new generation, but inspiring them to step out of the darkness and into the light.

Co-founder Khushi Sharma highlighted the overwhelming response the brand received even before the official launch. "During our pre-booking phase on the website, we received a lot of queries from girls asking what the collection had for them. Keeping that in mind, we added several new options specifically for them," she explained. After months of brainstorming and hard work, the team successfully launched over 20 merchandise items.

Expressing her gratitude, she added, "We weren't sure if Mukesh Khanna ji would accept our proposal. But when he heard the idea, personally approved the designs, suggested changes, and noted that this would connect the youth with morality, it was an unexpected and unforgettable moment for us." She expressed strong confidence that the platform will achieve its vision and successfully connect with the younger demographic.