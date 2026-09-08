Punit Balan’s DJ-Free Joint Dahi Handi Draws Massive Crowd, Pune Witnesses a Historic Celebration

A DJ-free Dahi Handi celebration organised by the Punit Balan Group at Lal Mahal Chowk drew a massive gathering, bringing together 31 Prominent Ganesh Mandal joined togather for a large-scale celebration rooted in Maharashtra’s traditional culture.

Shivtej Govinda Troop broke the Dahi Handi by forming a seven-tier human pyramid to break the handi and won a cash prize of Rs 1.11 lakh.

The event stood out for its decision to keep loud DJ music away from the festivities and instead rely on traditional instruments, devotional performances and cultural programmes to create the atmosphere. Despite the absence of high-volume DJ music, the celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from Govindas and spectators.

The streets near Lal Mahal Chowk area came alive with the beats of dhol-tasha and halgi, while lezim performances, traditional music and demonstrations of Maharashtra’s martial arts Mardani Khel added to the festive spirit.

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Tradition Takes Centre Stage

The programme featured a series of cultural performances designed to showcase Maharashtra’s folk and devotional traditions. The event began with a performance by Prabhat Band, followed by presentations involving dhol-tasha groups, pakhawaj, Shiv Vadya, traditional chants and halgi.

Women’s teams performing lezim were among the attractions, while performances associated with the Warkari tradition added a devotional dimension to the celebration. Traditional martial arts demonstrations also drew attention from the crowd.

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With different Govinda Pathaks participating under one platform, the event took on the character of a collective celebration rather than merely a Dahi Handi programme.

A Celebration Without DJ Noise

The central message of the event was that large public celebrations can retain their energy without depending on loud DJ systems.

Several attendees appreciated the initiative, saying the combination of traditional percussion, cultural performances and participation by Govinda Pathaks created an energetic atmosphere without excessive noise.

The format also highlighted Maharashtra’s traditional performing arts, giving younger participants and spectators an opportunity to experience forms of music and cultural expression that are often overshadowed by modern sound systems during festivals.

Punit Balan Highlights Cultural Connect

Punit Balan said Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav are deeply connected with Maharashtra’s cultural identity and that the response to the DJ-free celebration was encouraging.

He said the enthusiasm witnessed at the event demonstrated that people were willing to embrace traditional forms of celebration while maintaining the festive spirit.

The Punit Balan Group has also highlighted the growing willingness among Ganeshotsav organisers to move away from DJ-based celebrations. According to the organisers, more than 200 Ganeshotsav groups have decided to avoid DJs during the festival season.