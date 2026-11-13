Sahil Luthra Is Building the Factory That Could Change How India Makes Its Bullets

The bullet that a soldier loads into his rifle on the border is backed by an extensive manufacturing ecosystem involving technology, raw materials, precision engineering and quality control. For a country with one of the world's largest armed forces, the ability to manufacture essential defence supplies domestically is a strategic necessity.

This is the space in which Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), is seeking to establish his presence, with a vision centred on indigenous small arms and ammunition manufacturing.

From Entrepreneurship to Defence Manufacturing

Before entering the defence sector, Luthra began his entrepreneurial journey through SL Investors and Developers LLP, operating in real estate and land banking. In 2024, he co-founded VTDS alongside his wife, Ms. Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director. The venture was conceived partly as a tribute to his late father, Shri Karan Luthra, whose entrepreneurial journey shaped his outlook.

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20 Hectares in Jhansi: A Long-Term Manufacturing Commitment

A significant milestone came with the execution of a lease deed for a 20-hectare plot at the Jhansi node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). Allotted under a 90-year lease, the project represents an estimated investment of ₹300–400 crore.

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VTDS has outlined a phased approach, beginning with small-calibre ammunition, including 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and 9 mm formats, catering to NATO and Russian-grade specifications. Its subsequent phases envisage small arms manufacturing through technology partnerships, followed by medium- and large-calibre manufacturing capabilities. The proposed products are intended exclusively for defence and authorised security applications.

A Strategic Technology Partnership with the Czech Republic

An important development has been VTDS's strategic technology partnership with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of Czech Republic-based STV GROUP a.s. The collaboration focuses on technology transfer and strengthening small-calibre ammunition manufacturing capabilities in India, bringing international industrial expertise into the proposed domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

Expanding Beyond Jhansi: Amritsar Takes Shape

VTDS has also announced its second manufacturing facility in Amritsar, Punjab, following the receipt of necessary approvals. The proposed facility is expected to support regional industrial development and generate employment opportunities for local youth, particularly in technical and manufacturing-related roles.

Recognition from India's National Leadership

Luthra's efforts towards strengthening India's indigenous defence ecosystem have received Letters of Appreciation from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. These acknowledgements recognise his contribution towards indigenous defence capabilities, self-reliance and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Industry Recognition and the Leadership Behind VTDS

His recognitions include the Excellence in Defence Entrepreneurship Award at the ET Now Business Conclave in March 2025, the Visionary in Defence Leadership 2025 recognition at the House of Commons, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence Manufacturing Award, presented by Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini at India News Manch.

Luthra also graced the Hello Entrepreneur 40 Under 40 cover, featuring among its Top 10 achievers. Ms. Prikansha Luthra received the same distinction. Their leadership journeys were subsequently featured in ET Now Business Leaders Magazine, highlighting both founders and their respective entrepreneurial contributions.

Further recognition includes the Business Outreach 40 Under 40 cover feature, a feature in Fortune India, and Republic World's recognition among the '10 Indian Visionaries to Watch Out for in 2026', where Luthra was ranked No. 1. VTDS also received recognition as the Co-Powered Partner for Times Samman 2026.

Looking Ahead

With its proposed facilities in Jhansi and Amritsar, strategic collaboration with DEUS Automation and phased expansion plans, VTDS is working towards establishing its presence within India's evolving defence manufacturing landscape.