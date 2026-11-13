Gangster Rohit Godara's ₹5-Crore Extortion Threat Rocks Delhi: Defence Industry MD Claims Fresh Death Threat
Delhi-based defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra has alleged that gangster Rohit Godara demanded ₹5 crore and issued a death threat. Luthra filed a complaint at Chanakyapuri Police Station, seeking protection as police verify the allegations and investigate the latest threat.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: A Delhi-based defence industry entrepreneur has allegedly received a fresh death threat, with gangster Rohit Godara accused of demanding ₹5 crore in extortion and threatening to kill him.
Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijay Trishul Defence Solutions, filed a complaint at Chanakyapuri Police Station on November 12, alleging that the extortion demand and death threat were made on the night of November 11 at around 8:03 PM.
According to the complaint, the threat was allegedly issued in the name of gangster Rohit Godara, with the caller demanding ₹5 crore and threatening Luthra with dire consequences.
The defence entrepreneur has also expressed apprehensions that he is being under surveillance and that sensitive and confidential information about him may have been leaked.
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The latest complaint refers to an earlier FIR (No. 120/2025), registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station on October 17, 2025.
Luthra has alleged that he has been facing repeated threats and extortion attempts since 2024. He has also pointed out that arrests were made in connection with some of the earlier threat-related incidents.
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Seeking urgent intervention, Luthra has requested immediate police protection and a thorough investigation into the latest threat.
Chanakyapuri Police have received the complaint and are currently verifying its contents and investigating the allegations.
The latest threat raises serious concerns over the alleged targeting of a defence industry entrepreneur by organised criminal networks in the national capital.
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