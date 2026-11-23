Written By Manu Singh

The relationship between humans and dogs is arguably one of the most extraordinary examples of interspecies cooperation in evolutionary history. Long before the emergence of organised civilisation, agriculture or modern technology, humans and ancient wolf populations began developing an association that would fundamentally transform the evolutionary trajectories of both species. Archaeological and genomic evidence now places the existence of domesticated dogs at least 14,000–16,000 years ago. This was not an act of deliberate bioengineering, but a remarkable process of mutual adaptation, natural selection and coexistence. Over millennia, wolves gradually evolved into animals capable of living alongside humans, eventually becoming companions, protectors, hunters and members of our social communities.

What makes this relationship particularly fascinating is that its significance extends far beyond utility. Modern neuroscience has begun uncovering the biological foundations of the emotional connection between humans and dogs. A landmark 2015 study published in ‘Science’ demonstrated that mutual gazing between dogs and their human companions can stimulate an oxytocin-mediated feedback mechanism in both species. Oxytocin, often associated with social bonding and attachment, reinforces the emotional relationship between them. Research into canine behaviour and stress physiology has also suggested that dogs can synchronise aspects of their stress responses with those of their human companions. These findings reveal that the human-canine relationship is not merely sentimental; it has measurable neurobiological foundations.

Dogs possess another extraordinary evolutionary adaptation: their olfactory system. Their highly specialised nasal anatomy and extensive olfactory neural pathways allow them to identify scents at concentrations far beyond ordinary human perception. This capacity has made them indispensable in search and rescue operations, medical detection, security and disaster response. Their intelligence, sensitivity to human behavioural cues and ability to interpret subtle environmental signals have established them as remarkable biological partners.

Interestingly, the relationship between dogs and humanity also occupies a distinctive position in the philosophical and spiritual imagination of Sanatan Dharma. The dog, or *Shvan* in Sanskrit, is not simply an animal of domestic utility; it appears repeatedly as a symbol of loyalty, vigilance, guardianship and moral responsibility.

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One of the most profound references occurs in the 'Mahabharata', during the Mahaprasthanika Parva. As Yudhishthira undertakes his final journey towards the Himalayas, accompanied by a dog, he refuses to abandon the animal even when Indra offers him entry into heaven. Yudhishthira considers abandoning a creature that has trusted and accompanied him an act incompatible with Dharma. The dog is subsequently revealed to be Dharma himself, appearing in disguise. The episode offers a powerful philosophical proposition: righteousness cannot be separated from compassion, and spiritual attainment loses its meaning when it requires the abandonment of a vulnerable being.

The association of dogs with divinity continues through the tradition of Lord Kala Bhairava, a fierce manifestation of Shiva, whose vahana is the dog. Symbolically, the animal represents vigilance, loyalty, protection and the destruction of ego. Similarly, the Rigveda (10.14.10–11) refers to the two dogs of Yama, guardians of the ancestral path. These references establish a fascinating cultural continuity in which the dog occupies a symbolic position between the human, the divine and the mysteries of mortality.

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The festival of Kukur Tihar in Nepal gives this reverence a tangible social expression. Dogs are honoured with vermilion tika, floral garlands, food offerings and affection. The ritual is a reminder that animals are not merely resources to be used by humanity but living beings deserving dignity and recognition. The application of tika and the symbolism of the Ajna chakra may be understood within a spiritual framework, although claims that such rituals physically activate a biological energy centre are not scientifically established.

Similarly, during Pitru Paksha, feeding animals, including dogs, forms part of several regional and family traditions associated with ancestral remembrance and generosity. The underlying ethical message is significant: reverence for one's ancestors should ideally be accompanied by kindness towards the living. Rituals acquire their deepest meaning when translated into everyday conduct.

Yet herein lies India's canine dilemma.

We inhabit a society whose religious and philosophical traditions have repeatedly celebrated the dog, while millions of community dogs continue to experience abandonment, starvation, disease, cruelty and neglect. As I argued in my 2023 article, 'The Canine Dilemma', the growing conflict between humans and community dogs cannot be resolved through indiscriminate eradication or emotionally driven hostility. Equally, genuine compassion must acknowledge public safety, dog-bite incidents and the serious threat of rabies.

The solution requires scientific population management, sustained sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination programmes, responsible pet ownership, registration and identification, and strict action against abandonment and unethical breeding. Equally important is effective waste management, which reduces uncontrolled access to food resources and helps manage the conditions that sustain large street-dog populations. Public education, particularly among children, must teach safe interaction with animals, recognition of canine distress and responsible coexistence.

It is also important to understand that canine behaviour is shaped by its environment. Aggression among street dogs cannot simply be attributed to some abstract collective trauma or an imagined energetic frequency. Fear, territorial competition, food insecurity, illness, inadequate socialisation and human mistreatment are far more credible behavioural and ecological explanations. Compassion must therefore be informed by ethology and evidence, rather than romanticisation.

Ultimately, the challenge is not to choose between human safety and animal welfare. It is to develop a framework in which both are protected through scientific governance, civic responsibility and humane intervention. Religious symbolism without practical compassion becomes ritualistic tokenism; equally, animal protection without consideration of public health becomes an incomplete approach to coexistence.

Perhaps the greatest lesson of the human-canine relationship is that our evolutionary success has never been entirely a story of human dominance. It is also a story of cooperation, trust and interdependence with another species. The dog accompanied humanity through the uncertainties of prehistory, guarded its settlements, assisted its survival and gradually became part of its emotional world.

If Yudhishthira's refusal to abandon his canine companion represents the essence of Dharma, then our treatment of community dogs today becomes a contemporary test of that very principle.