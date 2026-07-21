The Card Company Launches India's First Premium Prepaid Metal Card On RuPay

Gurgaon: Fintech firm The Card Company has introduced what it claims is India's first premium prepaid metal card powered by the RuPay network. The launch aims to make premium card benefits accessible to a wider segment of consumers by removing traditional eligibility requirements associated with high-end credit cards.

Unlike conventional premium cards that typically require income verification or credit underwriting, the new prepaid metal card is built on a prepaid framework. Customers who complete the required Know Your Customer (KYC) process can set up a wallet through The Card Company app and order a physical metal card by selecting a feature plan that suits their needs.

The company said the product is designed to democratize access to premium payment experiences while remaining fully compliant with regulatory requirements and incorporating robust customer safeguards.

Customisable Benefits

The Metal Card offers customers the flexibility to choose between two feature plans—Travel and Lifestyle—allowing them to tailor the card's benefits according to their spending preferences.

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According to the company, the card comes pre-loaded with benefits valued at over ₹50,000, including global airport lounge access, complimentary buffet meals at select five-star hotels, and buy-one-get-one (BOGO) coffee offers at premium outlets.

Rewards on Every Transaction

Cardholders will also earn 5% Gold Coins on every transaction. These rewards can be redeemed as digital gold, with 100 Gold Coins equivalent to ₹1 worth of digital gold, enabling customers to accumulate gold through regular spending.

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Transparent Pricing Structure

The Card Company has adopted a transparent pricing model by separating the cost of the physical card from the cost of feature plans. Customers can opt for the metal card either with or without bundled benefits and choose between the available Travel and Lifestyle plans.

As part of a limited-period introductory offer, the company is providing the metal card at no additional cost when purchased with a feature plan priced at ₹5,999 plus applicable taxes. The plans include benefits worth over ₹50,000.

Customers who prefer to purchase only the metal card without any feature plan can avail of it at a discounted price of ₹3,999 plus applicable taxes.

Company and NPCI Comments

Commenting on the launch, Sandeepan Kashyap, CEO and Co-founder of The Card Company, said the initiative aligns with the company's mission of making premium feature cards accessible to a broader base of Indian consumers.

"At The Card Company, our mission is to democratize feature cards to all Indians. The Card Company metal prepaid card is a sincere effort in this direction—a feature card made accessible to all Indians across the country. We're proud to build this on the indigenous RuPay network," Kashyap said.

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management – Partnerships at NPCI, said the launch reflects the organisation's commitment to expanding secure and seamless digital payment options.

"NPCI remains committed to delivering seamless, secure and trusted digital payment experiences to consumers across the country. The launch of this feature-packed prepaid card on the RuPay network is an important step towards making premium payment experiences more accessible. As the RuPay ecosystem continues to evolve, we remain focused on enabling innovations that expand consumer choice, enhance convenience, and further strengthen India's digital payments landscape," Bansal said.

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