No Signal? No Problem: UPI to Soon Allow Transactions Without Wi-Fi or Mobile Data

In a major boost to India's digital payments infrastructure, offline Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions may soon become a reality in zero-network environments like aircraft cabins, underground metro tunnels, and remote rural areas.

NPCI is creating a tap-and-pay feature that lets you make phone payments without needing Wi-Fi or mobile data

How Offline UPI Tap & Pay Works

Instead of waiting for an online signal, the app uses money you’ve already loaded into your digital wallet to instantly approve payments in the following way:

UPI Lite Wallet Funding: Users pre-load funds into their UPI Lite wallet while connected to the internet.

NFC Contactless Tap: At offline locations—such as inflight dining carts or subterranean metro shops—users tap their NFC-enabled smartphone against a compatible PoS terminal.

PIN-Free Processing: Since the payment is routed via the pre-funded UPI Lite balance, transactions process instantly without requiring a UPI PIN.

Deferred Settlement: The PoS terminal locally records and encrypts the authorization, reconciling the ledger automatically once the device reconnects to a cellular or Wi-Fi network.

Proposed ₹2,000 Limit for High-Utility Zones

Reports indicate that NPCI is eyeing a transaction cap of up to ₹2,000 for this expanded offline feature. This is a significant jump from existing limits under standard UPI Lite (up to ₹500–₹1,000) and general offline digital framework guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

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Payment equipment makers are currently testing and certifying new card machines to make sure they work smoothly with the offline tap feature. Once these tests are complete, banks and payment companies will begin upgrading card machines at shops, flight counters, and metro stations so merchants can start accepting offline UPI.