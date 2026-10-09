The Evolution Of Engineered Wood: How Technology Is Changing Modern Plywood

Plywood manufacturing is evolving as technology enables manufacturers to improve the strength, durability and consistency of engineered wood products. Growing requirements across residential, commercial and institutional projects have also increased demand for plywood designed for specific conditions, including moisture exposure, fire safety and dimensional stability.

Modern plywood production involves several stages, including veneer preparation, wood treatment, bonding, pressing, calibration and quality testing. Improvements across these processes are helping manufacturers develop products suited to applications ranging from furniture and modular kitchens to commercial interiors and architectural woodwork.

Royal Touch Industries Private Limited (RTI), in which Olympic Decor LLP holds an 88% equity stake, operates as the group's wood engineering business. The company manufactures engineered wood products under the Royale Touche brand, including BWP, marine, moisture-resistant and calibrated plywood, along with fire-retardant plywood, block boards, flush doors and decorative panels.

Technology forms an important part of Royal Touch Industries Private Limited (RTI )'s manufacturing process. The company uses Vacuum Pressure Treatment to chemically treat veneers under controlled pressure, with the aim of improving resistance to termites, borers and fire. Its manufacturing process also incorporates 4-Press Technology, which is designed to improve structural stability and reduce warping and delamination.

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The company uses fully composed core and panel technology to reduce internal gaps within plywood. It also manufactures BWP-grade phenolic resin in-house for its plywood production. According to company information, the resin supports the bonding required to meet the 120-hour boiling water test associated with BWP plywood.

Precision calibration is another part of the manufacturing process, helping maintain uniform thickness across sheets. This can be particularly relevant for furniture and interior applications where accurate machining and finishing are required. Quality checks are conducted at multiple stages of production, including hammer testing before final grading and dispatch.

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The development of these processes reflects a wider shift in the plywood industry towards more controlled and application-specific manufacturing. Wood treatment, resin technology, pressing systems, calibration and quality testing are increasingly being used together to address different performance requirements.

As construction and interior projects place greater emphasis on durability, consistency and precision, advances in engineered wood manufacturing are likely to remain important to the development of modern plywood.