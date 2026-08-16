Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Salutes the Brave: Four Martyrs’ Families Honoured on Independence Day

On a day when the nation celebrated its freedom, the Uttar Bharatiya Sangh chose to remember those who made that freedom possible.

At an Independence Day programme in Mumbai, the organisation honoured the families of four soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation and extended financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to each family as a gesture of gratitude and solidarity.

The initiative was organised at the initiative of Uttar Bharatiya Sangh president Santosh R. N. Singh, who said that no monetary assistance could ever compensate a family for the loss of a soldier, but that society had a responsibility to remember their sacrifice and stand beside their families.

The families of Naik Sunil Kashiram Nakhate, Lance Naik Ratnakar Ramji Kalambe, Naik Manik Bhimrao Damdame and Sepoy Eknath Bhiku Mane were felicitated during the programme.

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Naik Sunil Kashiram Nakhate made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Rakshak in Kupwara, Srinagar, on September 16, 2004.

Lance Naik Ratnakar Ramji Kalambe, who served with the 7 Maratha Light Infantry, was killed in action in the Doda sector of Jammu and Kashmir on March 5, 2001, during Operation Rakshak.

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Naik Manik Bhimrao Damdame, of the 12 Maratha Light Infantry, was killed on May 4, 2001, at Timbrah village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, during Operation Rakshak. He had served in demanding operational and high-altitude conditions and was decorated with the High Altitude Medal, Sainya Seva Medal (J&K), J&K 9 Years Long Service Medal and 50th Independence Anniversary Medal. He last served with 17 Rashtriya Rifles.

Sepoy Eknath Bhiku Mane also made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation, losing his life in an ambush in Nagaland in 1982.

The programme witnessed a large gathering of citizens. A special cultural programme based on the theme of Independence Day brought alive the courage of India’s armed forces and the spirit of patriotism.

As the families of the martyrs were felicitated, the atmosphere turned deeply emotional. Several people in the audience were visibly moved, with many eyes welling up as the families stepped forward to receive the honour.

Moments later, the venue erupted into thunderous applause.

The chants of “Jai Hind” and “Vande Mataram” reverberated through the venue. The Tricolour, patriotic songs and tributes to the soldiers’ supreme sacrifice created an atmosphere charged with national pride and emotion.

“For us, this is not just an honour or financial assistance. It is the reassurance that the sacrifice of our loved one has not been forgotten. When people remember him and stand with our family after so many years, it gives us strength and immense pride.” said Ms Nakhate.

Speaking at the event, Santosh R. N. Singh said: “No amount of financial assistance can compensate a family for the loss of a soldier. But as citizens, we have a responsibility to remember their sacrifice and stand beside the families they left behind. Our salute to these heroes must go beyond ceremonies and words.”

The initiative is part of the Uttar Bharatiya Sangh’s broader social and community-oriented work. Under Singh’s leadership, the organisation has undertaken various activities aimed at supporting communities, assisting families in need and recognising individuals who have made meaningful contributions to society.

For the families of the four soldiers, the Independence Day gathering was more than a ceremonial felicitation. It was a reminder that decades may pass, but the sacrifice of their loved ones remains etched in the nation’s collective memory.