Indigenously built X-ray screening technology gives correctional facilities a more consistent way to detect concealed contraband.

Gujarat: Vehant Technologies, an Indian technology company specialising in intelligent security and surveillance solutions, has supplied the first indigenous Made-in-India X-ray Full-Body Scanners for a prison security project in Lajpore Central Jail, Surat. The scanners are designed to detect concealed weapons, narcotics and mobile phones within seconds, reducing the need for frisking.

The deployment comes amid growing attention to the role of advanced screening technologies in strengthening prison security. In proceedings concerning security lapses at one of India’s high-profile prisons, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the state of prison management and called for prompt security reforms, including the use of body scanners and mobile signal jammers. The case brought into focus the need for more effective screening systems to prevent unauthorized items from entering correctional facilities.

KritiScan®️ X-ray Body Scanner uses X-ray transmission technology to identify metallic and non-metallic objects concealed on a person, including items that conventional metal detectors may not find, such as narcotics, electronic devices, detonators, and ceramic or plastic blades.

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Commenting on this Anoop G Prabhu, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Vehant Technologies said, “Every institution that protects the public needs to be certain about what enters its premises. With KritiScan®️, we are delivering that certainty to a prison in Lajpore Central Jail, Surat, using technology designed, developed and built in India. Our contribution to the country is to build the security tools Indian institutions need and to make them dependable at scale. It also respects the dignity of the people being screened.”

Adding further to this, Kapil Bardeja, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vehant Technologies said, "A search is only as reliable as the person carrying it out. A scanner gives every checkpoint the same method and the same image to act on, so screening becomes accurate and more consistent. Building it in India means it can be deployed and supported across the country as demand grows.”

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