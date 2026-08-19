Digital Creator Aashish Gupta Featured in Indian Startup Times’ ‘The Power Players’ List of 100 Celebrity Managers

You know the creator. You follow the content, watch the collaborations and see the millions of comments pour in. But have you ever wondered who is behind the scenes, making sure it all comes together? As social media has transformed ordinary personalities into digital celebrities, a new set of professionals has emerged alongside them: the managers, strategists and teams who keep their careers, collaborations and communities moving. One such name is Aashish Gupta.



Aashish Gupta is prominent in India’s evolving creator-management ecosystem and he has been featured in The Power Players: 100 Celebrity Managers Behind the Glitz and Glamour, an industry list by Indian Startup Times recognising professionals working behind some of the country’s most visible public figures.



He is known for his work as part of the core management team behind content creator and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Aashish’s association with Elvish Yadav places him within one of the most closely watched creator communities in India. Managing a digital personality of this scale is very different from simply managing a public figure. The audience is always present. Every post can become a conversation. Every collaboration can shape perception. And behind a creator with a fiercely engaged fan community is a team constantly working to keep thousands of moving parts aligned.



For Gupta, that responsibility has meant learning to operate in an industry where things can change in a matter of hours.



“Being part of the digital era means you are constantly learning, adapting and understanding people. When you are managing someone with such a massive and passionate fan base, the responsibility goes far beyond campaigns or content. Being able to contribute to their journey is what makes this work special for me. Being featured in The Power Players is a moment I’m genuinely grateful for because it feels like a recognition of the work that usually happens away from the spotlight.”



His appearance on The Power Players list reflects a broader shift in the entertainment industry, where the people working behind the camera are increasingly becoming important players in their own right.



Alongside his work in talent and digital strategy, Aashish has also been building his own presence as a digital creator, sharing glimpses life beyond the management desk. Through his travel, lifestyle and personal content, he has created a growing community and continues to keep his audience engaged beyond his work in talent management. He has more than 48k followers and his many of his reels have reached millions of people.



As he continues to explore, create and share more of his journey, it will be interesting to see how far he takes his own creator story. After spending years helping build digital journeys for others, Aashish’s own journey is one worth watching.