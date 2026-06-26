Gautam Adani 64th Birthday: Adani Foundation Gathers Record 52,306 Blood Units In Massive Seva Drive

The Adani Foundation, the social welfare arm of the Adani Group, turned Chairman Gautam Adani's 64th birthday into a massive nationwide health movement. Instead of a traditional celebration, the foundation ran a mega blood donation drive that smashed all its previous records.

The massive drive took place across 754 locations, including cities, towns, and villages in 21 states, five Union Territories, and four overseas locations. Led by the Adani Healthcare team, the drive collected 52,306 units of blood—nearly doubling last year's record of 28,090 units.

'Seva hi Sadhana Hai'

The massive campaign was inspired by Mr. Adani’s core philosophy: "Seva hi Sadhana Hai" (service is worship). The goal was to channel personal birthday wishes into a collective effort to save lives.

The drive collected roughly 23,538 liters of blood. Doctors state this will directly benefit more than 156,918 patients across the country.

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The collected blood will be split into critical components like whole blood, platelets, and plasma. These are desperately needed for emergency surgeries, cancer treatments, accident victims, and maternal healthcare.

Dr. Priti Adani Expresses Gratitude on X

Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, shared her gratitude on social media platform X, highlighting the massive scale of the teamwork:

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"For Gautam’s 64th birthday, his belief of 'Seva Hi Saadhna Hai' was beautifully brought to life through a mega blood donation drive made possible by the Adani Parivaar. 52,306 units of blood. 6000+ volunteers. 750+ locations in India and overseas. My deepest gratitude to every Adanian and medical professional who rolled up their sleeves. Your act of service will give hope and strength to more than 1,56,900 patients and their families."

To pull off a drive this large, the foundation teamed up with the Red Cross, government civil hospitals, and charitable blood banks. More than 6,000 volunteers—including doctors, paramedics, and Adani Group employees—worked around the clock to make sure the camps ran safely and smoothly.

A 15-Year Legacy of Giving