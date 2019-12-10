Rajasthan Battles Water Crisis With Efficient Water Management

India is a developing country with an ever-growing population. The recent urbanization trends, which have led to increased water demand in metropolitan cities, is causing a major scarcity in the supply of drinking water. According to a report by IIT Bombay, the areas that are worst affected by water crisis are Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. States like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are under a moderate scarcity of water. The least affected states in India are the North Eastern states, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Kerala. However, many regions in India are under severe physical water stress, a situation where water in unavailable for use or is unable to meet the demands of population. Physical water stress usually occurs in arid areas. The most severely affected regions are Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Arpan Seva Sansthan, an NGO devoted to sustainable development has been working towards making the people of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh more aware of the benefits of water management and conservation. Arpan’s National Rural Drinking Water and Saniation Programme (NRDWP) focuses on providing equitable access to safe, affordable, adequate and sustainable water supply to every household in the state. The NGO also promotes rainwater harvesting as a process of groundwater recharge. According to experts, rainwater can be collected in tube wells and then used for drinking after treatment. One of Arpan’s major goals is conservation, stabilization and replenishment of surface and groundwater. The NGO involves the villagers in the water conservation activities to instill a sense of ownership in them about the water and other natural resources.

