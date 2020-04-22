Earth Day: Here’s How You Can Help In Preserving The Environment From Your Homes

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year to raise awareness about the need for environmental preservation. The first Earth Day was observed over half a century ago to shed light upon the environmental crisis that the planet was facing due to polluted trees, smog and many more hazards.

The outbreak of the COVID -19 virus has brought the world to an inadvertent standstill. Millions of lives are affected globally. In lieu of these difficult times, there is a need for the human population to unite and fight for our existence. Ironically, the best way to save oneself and the planet is to maintain social distancing. Limited contact between people can help in curbing the pandemic that the world is facing today.

How can you help in preserving the environment from the confines of your homes?

Owing to the communicable nature of the coronavirus, most countries are facing a lockdown. People are engaging themselves in indoor recreational activities like art, poetry, cooking and much more. However, there is a need to be mindful about resources as well. We need to ensure zero water wastage by limiting our usage of water.

Most of the housework requires water including cooking. An individual can recycle the water that is disposed of by the RO systems for washing and cleaning purposes. One can also reduce the use of washing machines and wash clothes using a bucket of water once a week. Washing all the utensils only one time a day to avoid wastage of water. Vegetables and fruits can be washed in a tub or bucket of water instead of letting them under a running faucet.

The observation of Earth Day was started to bring together the human population to unite and take steps together for a greener, healthier and better future. Today, this unity is needed more than ever. It is important that each of us realise how important it is to take a stand for the environment.

You can also contribute to creating a difference. Take the Har Ek Boond pledge to make every drop of water count. Log onto www.republicworld.com. Give a missed call on 1800 120 887788.