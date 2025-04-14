Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, a legendary legal scholar, visionary thinker, and social reformer, imagined an India built on the foundations of equality, justice, and fundamental rights for all. His life’s mission was dedicated to uplifting the marginalized, including the poor, laborers, farmers, women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. His unwavering commitment to these ideals is enshrined in the Constitution of India, a document he architected with the vision of a just and inclusive society.

In Madhya Pradesh, where a significant portion of the population belongs to these communities, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav is dedicated to translating Babasaheb’s ideals into reality. Under his leadership, the state government is implementing inclusive policies to ensure comprehensive development and a dignified life for the underprivileged.

Madhya Pradesh Realises The Vision of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar (Photo by: Republic)

On Constitution Day (November 26), during an investment-focused tour of the UK and Germany, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav visited the London residence where Dr. Ambedkar lived during the 1920s. There, he paid floral tribute to Babasaheb’s statue and read the Preamble to the Indian Constitution—a declaration that echoes the core values and aspirations of the Constitution. Madhya Pradesh remains committed to realizing these values—social, economic, and political justice for every citizen.

Born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace has become a symbol of his enduring legacy. CM Dr. Yadav has taken initiatives that not only honor Babasaheb’s memory but also embed his vision into policy-making and ground-level governance. His welfare-oriented programs are inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” (Together with all, Development for all), aiming for holistic progress.

Centre of Excellence in Social Sciences at Mhow

Recognizing the transformative power of education, CM Dr. Yadav has announced that the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Social Science University in Mhow will be developed as a Centre of Excellence. For Dr. Ambedkar, education was not merely a personal tool for progress but a weapon for social change, equality, and justice. He believed it to be the gateway to liberation for the oppressed. This institution will now nurture scientists, scholars, thinkers, and responsible citizens, shaping a brighter future under his legacy.

Pilgrimage to Panchteerth: MP Government avail the Journey through Legacy

Madhya Pradesh government is promoting the Panchteerth—five sacred sites associated with Dr. Ambedkar’s life and legacy. Under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Scheme. These sites Mhow (Birthplace), Nagpur (Diksha Bhoomi), Delhi (Mahaparinirvan Sthal), Mumbai (Chaitya Bhoomi, and London (Residence during education) are being promoted as national and international centers of inspiration and pride.

In remembrance of Babasaheb’s commitment to environmental preservation, a 250 sq km forest area in the Sagar district has been declared Madhya Pradesh’s 25th wildlife sanctuary, named after Dr. Ambedkar. This sanctuary will promote biodiversity, strengthen the ecosystem’s food chain, enhance tourism, and generate local employment.

A Bridge of Unity and Development

In a symbolic gesture of unity and progress, Madhya Pradesh’s longest flyover (2.73 km), located in the Maharana Pratap Nagar area of Bhopal, has been named after Dr. Ambedkar. This is more than just a bridge—it’s a symbol of connection, development, and faith in inclusive governance.

Dr. Ambedkar Pashupalan Vikas Yojana: Empowering Farmers

In line with Dr. Ambedkar’s vision of economic empowerment, the state government has launched the Dr. Ambedkar Livestock Development Scheme to enhance farmers’ income. Animal husbandry and dairy play a crucial role in strengthening rural economies. Babasaheb viewed these sectors as pivotal in bringing economic freedom and social justice to Dalits, Tribals, and backward communities. This initiative is a significant step toward inclusive prosperity.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s teachings continue to guide Madhya Pradesh’s development. Under CM Dr. Mohan Yadav’s leadership, the state is evolving into a well-governed, inclusive, and progressive entity—one that provides equal opportunities to all and fosters harmony across communities.