The Hardest Part Is Not the Amount

For many Indians, investing begins as an intention, not an action: "I'll start when my salary goes up," or "I'll start when the market settles down."

But every "later" carries a cost that is easy to miss: time. And in investing, time is the one ingredient that can never be topped up afterwards.

Small Is Now the Norm

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Investing no longer needs a large sum to begin. Under the Chhoti SIP framework introduced by SEBI and AMFI, first-time investors can start a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) with as little as ₹250 per instalment.

India is already investing this way. In September 2026, monthly SIP contributions touched a record ₹32,490 crore from over 10 crore contributing accounts, according to AMFI. That averages roughly ₹3,200 per account a month. Wealth in India is being built in thousands, not lakhs.

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The investor base is widening too: 6.33 crore unique mutual fund investors as of September 2026, with Tier II cities alone adding 38.64 lakh new investors in FY26. Yet in a country of over 140 crore people, most investing journeys are still waiting to begin.

That is beginning to change, and faster than once expected. Industry estimates by AMFI and PwC had projected India's unique mutual fund investor base to reach about 26 crore by 2047, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. In October 2026, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey indicated that the base could grow to 24 to 26 crore within the next decade alone, based on a compound growth rate of around 13 to 15% a year. Crores of Indians are yet to take their first step, and many of them will take it in the years ahead.

Time Does the Heavy Lifting

Compounding rewards duration more than size. Over the years, returns begin to earn returns of their own, which is why a small amount started early can often outgrow a larger amount started late.

Over the 20 years ended February 2026, the Nifty 50 Total Return Index delivered an annualised return of 12.44%, according to NSE. And since its inception, there have been no instances of negative returns over rolling 7-year and 10-year periods, according to FundsIndia research. Past performance may not be sustained, but the pattern underlines a simple idea: time in the market matters more than timing the market.

Waiting for the "right moment" rarely helps either. A SIP invests across highs and lows, buying more units when prices are lower and fewer when they are higher, an approach known as rupee cost averaging.

Starting Is Step One. Staying Is Step Two.

AMFI has noted that Chhoti SIP investors are often first-time investors with limited experience of market cycles, and small-ticket SIPs have seen higher discontinuation when markets turn volatile.

The lesson is to start with an amount that can survive a difficult month. A modest SIP that runs for 20 years will usually do more than an ambitious one that stops in the second year.

Your First Step, Simplified

Begin with an amount you will not need to stop. For example, if ₹3,000 a month feels comfortable in a good month but tight in a lean one, starting at ₹1,000 or ₹1,500 may be wiser. The amount can always be increased later.

Tie it to a goal and a time horizon. "₹2,000 a month for my child's college education, 15 years from now" is far easier to stay committed to than "investing some money".

Automate it, ideally for a date soon after salary day. If the salary is credited on the 1st, an SIP date of around the 5th means the money is invested before it can be spent.

Step it up as your income grows. A 10% increase every year turns a ₹2,000 SIP into ₹2,200 the next year and ₹2,420 the year after. Many fund houses offer a step-up or top-up facility that does this automatically.

Invest only through SEBI-registered entities and verified platforms. For example, an investment adviser's registration can be checked on SEBI's website, and a mutual fund distributor's ARN on AMFI's website. Be wary of messages or groups that promise guaranteed or unusually high returns.

Stay the course through volatility and review periodically. If markets fall sharply in a month, an ongoing SIP simply buys more units at lower prices. Instead of tracking daily movements, review once a year, for instance at the start of every financial year.

Because the size of the first step matters far less than the decision to take it.

That belief lies at the heart of Har Indian Investor, an initiative by Nippon India Mutual Fund in partnership with Republic Media Network, encouraging Indians to approach investing with greater awareness, confidence and long-term perspective.