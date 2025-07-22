5 Effective Tips To Help You Get Through The Dreaded Post-Lunch Drowsiness At Work

We have all been there! The hour or two after lunch at work may sometime feel like an insurmountable challenge. Your eyes feel heavy, your body feels lethargic, and productivity takes a nosedive.

So what to do? Here are a few tried and tested techniques to keep the post-lunch slump at bay.

Restful Sleep

Lack of sufficient sleep would definitely catch up with you at work, so the best way to avoid that is to have sufficient sleep the night before. Ensure at least 7-8 hours of good quality rest as that would give you the energy to get through the late-afternoon drowsiness.

Balanced Diet

Try to eat a balanced meal at lunch. Avoid foods with a high concentration of sugar and carbohydrate, these are the sluggishness-causing culprits. Instead, try to make lunches that are relatively light and loaded with protein, fibres, complex carbs, and healthy fats. Also, try to avoid caffeine, it may feel like a quick fix for a short time, but the crash will come and it will be bad.

Take A Walk

Use the lunch time to go for a 5-10 mins walk after lunch. Extra points if you can do it outdoors, but if the office setting does not permit that, take a walk in the corridors, but get up and move.

Hydrate

Instead of dehydrating yourself with caffeine, drink water or herbal teas if that makes you feel good. Usually, dehydration causes the body to feel weary and tired. Drinking adequate amount of fluids can really help to battle drowsiness.

Play Some Music