Dark Circles Bothering You? Try These Homemade Eye Masks to Get Rid Of Them Naturally

Dark circles under the eyes are a common concern caused by factors like lack of sleep, stress, dehydration, ageing, and even genetics. It is natural for hyperpigmentation under the eyes as one ages. While there are many commercial eye creams and serums available, natural homemade eye masks can be just as effective—and gentle on the skin. Take a look at some easy DIY eye mask recipes you can try at home to reduce the appearance of dark circles and refresh tired eyes.

1. Cucumber & rose water eye mask

Representational image of cucumber & rose water eye mask | Image: iStock

The simple and easy-to-make solution provides a healthy relief from the problem of dark circles. Cucumber has cooling and skin-lightening properties, while rose water soothes and tones the delicate under-eye area. To make the mask at home, all you need to do is grate half a cucumber and mix it with 1 tablespoon of rose water. Soak cotton pads in the mixture and place them on your closed eyes. Relax for 15–20 minutes, then rinse with cool water.

2. Potato juice

Representational image of potato juice | Image: iStock

This is one of the easiest remedies to get rid of dark circles. Raw potato contains enzymes and vitamin C that help brighten dark skin and reduce puffiness. Simply grate a raw potato and extract the juice. Soak two cotton pads in the juice and place them over your eyes. Leave on for 15–20 minutes, then rinse with cold water.



Also Read: Indoor Exercises That Are Easy Alternatives To Your 10k Steps Goal

3. Haldi & dahi

Representational image of turmeric | Image: iStock

Haldi and dahi are easily available ingredients in most Indian kitchens. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and brightening properties, and yoghurt soothes and nourishes the skin. To make this mask, mix ½ teaspoon turmeric with 1 tablespoon plain yoghurt. Apply a thin layer under your eyes and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wipe gently with a damp cloth and rinse off. It is advised to choose the quantity of turmeric wisely, as it may leave a stain.



Also Read: When Is Sawan Shivaratri 2025? Know Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi, More

4. Aloe Vera & Vitamin E

Representational image of aloe vera | Image: Freepik

Aloe vera hydrates and calms irritated skin, and Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that fades dark spots. Mix 1 teaspoon fresh aloe vera gel with the contents of one Vitamin E capsule. Gently apply under the eyes and leave it overnight. Rinse in the morning with cool water.

5. Green tea bags

Representational image of green tea bags kept under the eye | Image: Freepik