5 Plants That Thrive In Low Sunlight

In fast-paced city life, we often yearn to bring a touch of tranquility to our homes by doing gardening. However, the moment the issue of limited sunlight on the balcony arises, people tend to back away. Though, not every plant requires intense sunlight to thrive. There are many varieties that grow magnificently in low-light conditions while simultaneously helping to purify the air within the home.

Even if your balcony does not receive direct sunlight, you can still transform it into a mini-garden with the right selection of plants. Numerous studies have demonstrated that certain indoor plants effectively reduce toxic airborne compounds, such as benzene and formaldehyde. This is precisely why people today are increasingly creating "green corners" throughout their homes.

Snake Plant

Its most remarkable feature is its ability to release oxygen even at night. Requiring minimal light and water, it continues to grow effortlessly.

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Snake plant grows well in low light conditions | Image: Freepik

Spider Plant

With its trailing, green-striped leaves, this plant is as functional as it is beautiful. It plays a significant role in reducing carbon monoxide levels in the air. It looks particularly stunning in small hanging pots, lending a fresh and vibrant look to any balcony.

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Money Plant

It requires very little maintenance and can grow even in water. Money plant thrives rapidly in low-light environments. That is precisely why it has become the top choice for those interested in gardening.

Peace Lily

If you are looking for something a bit elegant, the Peace Lily is an excellent option. Its white flowers exude a sense of tranquility and the plant helps to keep the air clean. Just be sure to keep it out of direct sunlight. Otherwise, its leaves may get damaged.

Peace Lily bears flowers despite growing in low light conditions | Image: Freepik

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