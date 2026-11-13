95% of Indian Employees Say Breaks Improve Productivity, but 63% Feel Workplaces Undervalue Them: Study

Nearly 95% of Indian employees say taking breaks makes them more productive, yet 63% believe their organisations undervalue them, according to a new study by Compass Group India. The findings highlight a growing disconnect between employees' understanding of workplace wellbeing and the everyday pressures that prevent them from taking time to recharge.

The Global Eating at Work (GEAW) study found that the proportion of employees taking regular breaks three to five times a week declined from 46% in 2023 to 38% in 2025. Nearly a quarter of employees also said they rarely take a meaningful break during the workday.

The findings suggest that workplace productivity is increasingly being viewed through factors beyond working hours, including nutrition, physical activity, recovery, and social interaction.

Indian Employees Prefer Shorter, More Frequent Breaks

The study found that 76% of Indian employees prefer multiple shorter breaks rather than a single long break, reflecting changing work patterns and increasingly fast-paced schedules. However, 45% said they take breaks only when circumstances allow, indicating that workload pressures continue to influence their ability to step away from work.

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Nearly one in four employees also continues to eat lunch at their desk, while longer breaks are becoming less common. The trend raises concerns around workplace stress, employee recovery, and burnout prevention.

One in five Indian employees spends less than 15 minutes on their main workday break, according to additional findings shared in the report.

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90% Want Healthier Food Options at Work

Employee expectations are also extending beyond traditional compensation and benefits, with workplace dining and healthier lifestyle choices becoming increasingly important.

More than 90% of Indian employees said they are actively changing their food and drink habits to improve their long-term health. The same proportion wants healthier food choices to be available at the workplace.

Nutrition, physical activity, and quality sleep emerged as the three most important drivers of long-term wellbeing among Indian employees. However, sleep remains a concern, with 39% reporting that they get fewer than six hours of sleep each night.

The findings point to an opportunity for employers to make healthier habits more accessible through workplace design, dining facilities, and opportunities for movement and social interaction.

Workplace Dining Becomes an Employee Experience Factor

The report also highlights the role of food in building workplace relationships and improving employee experience.

Around 51% of Indian employees have access to on-site dining facilities, compared with the global average of 29%. Additionally, 93% said they share meals with colleagues at least a few times every month, highlighting the importance of shared dining spaces in workplace culture.

Employees are also seeking more personalised dining experiences. Nearly 87% want workplace restaurants to offer the ambience and experience of modern high-street dining destinations. Demand for regional cuisines, healthier snacks, and digital ordering solutions is also shaping expectations around workplace food services.

Commenting on the findings, Rahul Shinde, Managing Director, Compass Group India, said that workplace performance is closely connected to everyday employee experiences. He noted that while employees understand the value of breaks, healthy eating, and social interaction, many struggle to prioritise them amid growing workloads.

Shinde added that wellbeing is increasingly becoming a productivity, engagement, and talent-retention concern for employers.

Manika Awasthi, Chief People and Safety Officer, Compass Group India, said that small everyday choices, including taking breaks, stepping away for lunch, moving during the day, and connecting with colleagues, influence employee engagement and wellbeing.

What the Findings Mean for Employers

The study suggests that organisations may need to rethink workplace productivity beyond operational efficiency and hours spent at a desk. Making breaks easier to take, improving access to healthier food, and creating spaces for movement and social interaction could become important parts of employee experience strategies.