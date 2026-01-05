All About Mirumi: The Mini Fuzzy Robot, Worth ₹11,000, That Has Charmingly Replaced Labubu In 2026

It's the new year, and new trends have already started taking over social media. It is now officially time where one can say, ‘Labubu is so 2025’. The eerie, purposely ugly-looking toy that created a hoo-ha upon its arrival last year, is already a thing of the past now. The Internet has now replaced it with a much cuter and futuristic, Mirumu.

At first glance, Mirumi looks like a soft, furry charm clipped onto a bag or backpack. Look closer, and you realise it is no ordinary ornament. Developed by a Japanese robotics design studio, Mirumi is a miniature robotic companion designed to mimic subtle, lifelike behaviour. It reacts to movement, sound and touch, gently turning its head or shifting its gaze as if observing the world around it. The result is an accessory that feels oddly alive. Thus, where months back Labubu was just stuck to your bag and stared unmovingly, Mirimu is more lifelike, making it feel more than just a toy.

What is Mirumi?

What sets Mirumi apart from static bag charms of the past is this sense of interaction. Instead of merely adding visual appeal, Mirumi creates moments — a shy head tilt when someone approaches or a curious glance when it hears a sound. In an age where personal expression is key, this tiny robot taps into the emotional side of design, offering companionship in the smallest, most unexpected form.

Aesthetically, Mirumi leans into a similar space as that of Labubu, just more aesthetically appealing. Its soft pastel fur, rounded form and expressive movements give it a childlike charm without feeling gimmicky. It fits seamlessly into today’s lifestyle trends that celebrate comfort, nostalgia and playful individuality. Whether clipped onto a tote bag, a backpack, or even carried as a desk companion, Mirumi blurs the line between fashion, toy and technology.



Mirumi becomes the Internet's latest obsession



Social media has played a major role in Mirumi’s rising popularity, much like it does in the loud announcements of the arrival of most trends. Videos of the furry robot reacting to people or peeking out from handbags have gone viral, with users describing it as comforting, amusing and surprisingly soothing. For many, Mirumi offers a brief escape from screen-heavy routines — a tactile, real-world interaction that feels refreshingly simple.



How much does a Mirumi cost? Where can you buy it?

Just like Labubu, of course, Mirumi doesn’t come cheap. Priced higher than typical accessories, it is positioned as a novelty-lifestyle purchase rather than an everyday essential. As per reports, the accessory (which is currently only available on pre-order) costs a hefty ¥20,600 (approx. ₹11,849). E-commerce websites have shared that Mirumi can be delivered only by April 2026, once pre-ordered. The charm can be ordered on Kickstarter. The Mirumi is currently available in pink, beige and grey colours. It can be recharged using a C-type charger.

