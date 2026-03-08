Allu Arjun Gifts Wife Sneha Reddy A Swanky Mercedes On Their 15th Wedding Anniversary | Watch

Pushpa star Allu Arjun marked a milestone in his personal life on March 6 as he celebrated 15 years of marital bliss with his wife Sneha Reddy. This occasion turned all the more special as Allu Arjun's younger brother Allu Sirish tied the knot with his partner Nayanika Reddy on the same day.

Also read: The Taj Story To Stream On OTT 5 Months After Theatrical Release

Allu Arjun made his wedding anniversary special for his wife as he gifted her a swanky luxury car. He is said to have brought home for his wife Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. The ride is estimated to cost between ₹1.5-₹1.6 crore. While the couple marked their special day by celebrating Allu Sirish and Nayanika's nuptials, the Vaikundapuram star decided to surprise his wife with a ₹1.5 crore Mercedes. In a video which is now going viral, Allu Arjun is seen unveiling the new ride in his garage with his wife as his other family members are around them. Sneha looked ecstatic as she saw the ride her husband got for her. The couple even hugged in excitement.

Advertisement

Sneha was also seen hugging her father-in-law Allu Aravind in the video.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrate 15th wedding anniversary with sweet posts

On their special day, Allu Arjun wrote a sweet love note for Sneha Reddy. It read, "Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 Years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you."

Advertisement

Allu Arjun and Sneha completed 15 years of marital bliss on March 6 | Image: X

Sneha Reddy also took to social media to express her love for her husband. She shared a few pictures with Allu Arjun and wrote, "15 years later, we've built a life full of love, a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth - our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories in between. Thank you for being my partner in every chapter. Happy anniversary."