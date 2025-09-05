Do Cats Think You Are A Cat Too? Find Out The Signs To Know

Cats are often considered clever. They may not speak our words, but they show their feelings with small acts. If you are living with a cat, you might notice these traits in a funny way. However, these actions might symbolise that they see you as one of their own kind. Isn't it surprising? Well! They may indeed think that you are also a cat.

According to the publication in Times Pets, here are five signs that your cat may think you are a cat too:

Your cat brings you little things

When your cat brings a toy or food to you. It means that they see you as part of their group. Bringing a toy as a gift shows that they want to play with you, and bringing food depicts that they care about you, just like they do for other cats.

Your cat grooms you

If your cat licks your hands or even your face. It shows the act of deep trust towards you.

Your cat curls around you

If your cat curls up on your chest or next to your legs, it means that they feel safe with you. It is the same way kittens sleep beside their mother.

Your cat uses its tail and head to touch you

A slow head or a gentle brush of the tail is a way of saying hello to another cat. These gestures are not just random. To the cat, this is like sharing a family smell. Tail brushes also show trust. Cats do this when they like someone.

Your cat talks to you in its language

When cats chirp, trill or meow slowly, this means that they want your attention and your company. It is not only asking for food or play. It shares daily talk, just as cats do inside their own groups.