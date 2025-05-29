8 Wild Animals That Have Made An Epic Comeback From The Brink Of Extinction

Animals go extinct over time due to a variety of factors, both natural and human-induced.

From the adorable dodo to the western black rhinoceros and the Pinta giant tortoise, many species have recently vanished from the planet.

However, there's a glimmer of hope, some animals once thought to be extinct are occasionally rediscovered, often because a small number of individuals survived in remote or undisturbed habitats.

If you're a fan of the striking Blue Iguana, resembling the colour of the sea, or the adorable sea otter, here's some good news.

These incredible creatures are among several species that have made remarkable comebacks from the brink of extinction.

Blue Iguana. Image: Pexels

Check out eight stunning wild animals that have returned against the odds.

Brown Pelican: Once driven out in the 19th century due to hunting and habitat loss, the Brown Pelican made a strong comeback thanks to conservation efforts starting in the 1970s. Today, they once again rule the beaches with their graceful glides and striking presence.

Beavers: These adorable, dam-building animals were once extinct in the UK due to overhunting. However, through reintroduction programs and conservation efforts, beavers have made a remarkable return and are now thriving in several parts of the country.

Indian Wild Tiger: Once numbering around 100,000 globally, the Indian wild tiger population plummeted to just 3,200 by 2010 due to relentless hunting and deforestation. But thanks to dedicated conservation programs, awareness campaigns, and stricter laws, the population saw a 33% increase by 2015, a powerful symbol of resilience and hope.

Sea Otter: Fluffy, playful, and incredibly charismatic, sea otters were hunted to near extinction, with only around 200 individuals left in 1911. Today, their population has rebounded to nearly 100,000, a heartwarming success story driven by protection efforts and habitat preservation.

Sea Otter. Image: Pexels

Giant Panda: Once critically endangered, the giant panda faced steep population declines due to habitat destruction. With extensive conservation efforts, including bamboo forest preservation and breeding programs, their population has now climbed to over 2,000. In 2016, they were officially reclassified from "endangered" to "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Grey Wolf: Once boasting a population of nearly 20,00,000 lakh, the majestic grey wolf was nearly wiped out in the United States. Now, thanks to reintroduction projects and legal protections, the US grey wolf population has recovered to around 4,500 and continues to grow.

Blue Iguana: Native to the Cayman Islands, the vibrant Blue Iguana was on the edge of extinction, with just 15 individuals left in the wild. Conservationists worked tirelessly, and in 2024, around 1,000 iguanas were successfully released into protected forest areas, a colourful comeback for this striking reptile.