×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Animal-Assisted Therapy: All About Healing With The Help Of Your Furry Friends

Therapy animals are gentle, caring, sensitive. Know how animal-assisted therapy can benefit you in several ways.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Animal-Assisted Therapy
Animal-Assisted Therapy | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Animal-assisted therapy is an approach that includes animals into the treatment process to promote emotional, physical, and social well-being. This innovative therapy harnesses the unique bond between humans and animals to facilitate healing and improve quality of life for individuals with various mental health conditions, developmental disabilities, or physical limitations.

The concept of animal-assisted therapy

The concept of animal-assisted therapy dates back centuries, with historical records documenting the use of animals in healing practices across cultures and civilizations. In modern times, AAT has gained recognition as an effective complementary therapy that complements traditional therapeutic interventions.

Animal-Assisted Therapy | Image: Unsplash

Animal-assisted therapy involves the participation of trained therapy animals, such as dogs, cats, horses, birds, and even dolphins, under the guidance of qualified healthcare professionals, including therapists, counselors, and psychologists. These animals are carefully selected and trained to interact safely and effectively with individuals receiving therapy.

Advertisement

Benefits of animal-assisted therapy

The therapeutic benefits of animal-assisted therapy are wide-ranging and can have a profound impact on physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.

Advertisement
  • Animals have a remarkable ability to provide comfort, companionship, and unconditional love to individuals experiencing emotional distress, trauma, or loneliness. The presence of a therapy animal can help reduce anxiety, depression, and stress levels, promoting a sense of calm and emotional stability.
  • Animals can serve as social catalysts, facilitating social interaction and communication among individuals who may struggle with interpersonal relationships or social skills. Interacting with therapy animals can foster a sense of connection, empathy, and trust, helping individuals build positive relationships and improve their social functioning.
Animal-Assisted Therapy | Image: Unsplash
  • Animal-supported therapy can have physical benefits, such as reducing blood pressure, lowering heart rate, and improving overall cardiovascular health. Engaging in activities such as grooming, walking, or playing with therapy animals can promote physical activity, mobility, and coordination, contributing to better physical fitness and well-being.
  • Interacting with animals can stimulate cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and problem-solving skills. Engaging in structured activities or games with therapy animals can provide mental stimulation, promote cognitive flexibility, and enhance cognitive functioning in individuals with cognitive impairments or neurological conditions.
  • The nonjudgmental and supportive nature of therapy animals can boost motivation, self-esteem, and confidence in individuals facing challenges or setbacks. Accomplishing tasks or goals with the encouragement and assistance of a therapy animal can instill a sense of achievement and empowerment, fostering resilience and optimism.
Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Burj Khalifa

Real estate shift

a few seconds ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath slams congress

3 minutes ago
Pradip Biswas from Bangaon-SC constituency, Azahar Mollick from Uluberia and Papiya Chakraborty from Ghatal are the candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee to fight in Lok Sabha elections.

Cong's Bengal Candidates

3 minutes ago
bengaluru

Dry Days in Delhi

7 minutes ago
Mumbai sees highest coworking rental growth

Co-working leasing rises

7 minutes ago
Jaganmohan reddy

Notice to Andhra CM

12 minutes ago
SEBI fines Arun Panchariya in GDR Manipulation Case

Sebi proposes changes

14 minutes ago
MI vs DC

MI vs DC live blog

17 minutes ago
Mehbooba Mufti

PDP Lok Sabha List

18 minutes ago
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj GhatAam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh with his wife Anita Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and party supporters during his visit to Raj Ghat

AAP's 'Samuhik Upwas'

20 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

21 minutes ago
Prabhu Deva

Prabhu With His Young Fan

21 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi Should Step Aside If Congress Does Not Win: Prashant Kishor

Rahul Gandhi Should Step

22 minutes ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika's Archery Lesson

24 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh & Mizoram Assembly polls underway, take a quick glance at numbers involved

lok sabha dry days

26 minutes ago
mukhtar ansari poster

Mukhtar Ansari's Poster

26 minutes ago
Purana Mandir

Ramsay Brothers Top Films

27 minutes ago
Arjun Kapoor

Boney On Arjun

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AP ICET registration window closing today

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  4. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World17 hours ago

  5. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo