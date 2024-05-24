Advertisement

Summer can be a delightful time for cats to bask in the sun, but it also brings specific health risks. The warm weather can expose cats to several diseases and conditions that require attention and preventive care. Here are some common diseases and issues that cats can suffer from in summer, along with tips on how to keep them healthy.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke is a severe condition that can affect cats during hot summer days. Unlike humans, cats can't sweat to cool down and primarily regulate their body temperature through panting and limited sweating through their paw pads. Signs of heatstroke include excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, and vomiting. In severe cases, it can lead to seizures or coma. To prevent heatstroke, ensure your cat has access to plenty of fresh water and shade. Keep them indoors during peak heat hours and never leave them in a parked car.

Dehydration

Cats can become dehydrated quickly during summer due to high temperatures. Symptoms of dehydration include dry gums, lethargy, sunken eyes, and loss of skin elasticity. To keep your cat hydrated, provide constant access to fresh, cool water. Wet cat food can also help increase their fluid intake. If you notice signs of dehydration, encourage your cat to drink water and seek veterinary care if their condition does not improve.

Fleas and ticks

Fleas and ticks are more prevalent during the warmer months and can cause significant discomfort and health issues for cats. Fleas can lead to flea allergy dermatitis, anemia, and tapeworm infestations, while ticks can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease and tularemia. Regularly check your cat for signs of fleas and ticks, such as excessive scratching, hair loss, or visible parasites. Use veterinarian-approved flea and tick preventatives and maintain a clean environment to reduce infestations.

Sunburn

Cats with light-colored or thin fur are particularly susceptible to sunburn, especially on their ears, nose, and areas with less fur. Sunburn can cause pain, redness, and even skin cancer in severe cases. To protect your cat, limit their exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak hours. Apply a pet-safe sunscreen to vulnerable areas if your cat spends a lot of time outdoors.

Allergies

Summer can bring an increase in environmental allergens such as pollen, grass, and mold, which can affect cats. Allergies in cats often manifest as skin irritation, excessive grooming, sneezing, and watery eyes. If you suspect your cat has allergies, consult your veterinarian. They may recommend allergy testing or prescribe medications to manage symptoms.