×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Common Dog Diseases Pet Parents Should Know About - How To Prevent Them

As a dog parent, you need to be aware of certain diseases that can cause discomfort to your pets and how to prevent them.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
File photo of a dog
File photo of a dog | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dogs are beloved members of our families, and ensuring their health and well-being is paramount. Just like humans, dogs are susceptible to a variety of diseases and health conditions. Understanding the common dog diseases, their symptoms, treatment options, and preventive measures can help keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Here are some of the most common dog diseases.

Canine parvovirus (parvo)

File photo of dog | Image: Unsplash

Parvovirus is a highly contagious viral infection that affects dogs, especially puppies. Symptoms include severe vomiting, diarrhea (often bloody), lethargy, and loss of appetite. Treatment involves supportive care to manage dehydration and secondary infections. Vaccination is the best way to prevent parvovirus.

Canine distemper

Distemper is a viral disease that affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of dogs. Symptoms include fever, coughing, nasal discharge, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, and paralysis. Treatment is supportive, but prevention through vaccination is crucial for protection.

Kennel cough

Kennel cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection that causes a persistent cough in dogs. It is commonly spread in areas with high dog traffic, such as boarding facilities and dog parks. Treatment may include antibiotics and cough suppressants, but vaccination is the best preventive measure.

Canine lyme disease

Lyme disease is transmitted to dogs through the bite of infected ticks. Symptoms include fever, lethargy, lameness, joint swelling, and decreased appetite. Treatment involves antibiotics to eliminate the bacteria, but prevention through tick control is essential.

Canine heartworm disease

File photo of dog | Image: Unsplash

Heartworm disease is caused by the transmission of heartworm larvae through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Symptoms include coughing, difficulty breathing, fatigue, and weight loss. Treatment is challenging and involves killing the adult worms with medication. Prevention through monthly heartworm preventatives is crucial.

Canine arthritis

Arthritis is a common degenerative joint disease in dogs, especially in older individuals. Symptoms include stiffness, limping, difficulty rising or moving, and reluctance to exercise. Treatment focuses on pain management through medication, weight management, physical therapy, and joint supplements.

Obesity

Obesity is a growing health concern in dogs and can lead to various health issues, including diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease. Prevention involves maintaining a healthy diet, portion control, regular exercise, and avoiding excessive treats and table scraps.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

18 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

19 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Health Benefits of Ash Gourd Juice

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Bank Nifty can hit new high on surpassing 48,300: Santosh Meena

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Miss World 2024: A Look Back At All The Indian Winners Of The Pageant

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Actor Sidharth Malhotra In A Glittered Black Suit

    Web Stories14 minutes ago

  5. Rakul Preet Flaunts Chooda in Post Wedding Pics

    Web Stories17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo