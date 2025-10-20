Diwali 2025: Worried About Your Pet? Here's How You Can Make Deepavali Paw-Fect And Safe For Your Furry Friend

Diwali is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals in India. This year, we are celebrating the festivals of light on October 20. From cleansing the house to decorating every corner of the house, you might have done all the things necessary for a successful, memorable Diwali, but you have not. When lighting vibrant firecrackers, you're so captivated by their beauty that you overlook how the loud noise can be harmful to your pets. Therefore, protecting your beloved companions from the noise and chaos of Diwali is an essential part of the festive preparation.

Here are simple yet effective tips on how to keep your pet safe from festive stress and noise:

Create a safe indoor space

You can set up a quiet, internal room that is away from windows or doors as a retreat for your pet. Add in your pet's bed, blankets, their favourite toys, water and dry food. Remember to close the curtains to block out any bright flashes and to muffle the sound, making them feel safe and secure.

Mask loud noises and comfort your pet

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

To cut off the background noise from outside, play soft and soothing music, white noise or turn on the television at a comfortable volume. This will help in drowning out the starling, loud firework noises from Diwali celebrations.

Ensure their food and decorations are safe

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Keep all the Diwali sweets and spicy food away from your pets, as they can cause digestive upset. Keep decorations like small ornaments, candles, and electrical cords out of your pet's reach to prevent them from chewing or swallowing them.

Exercise them and keep identification updated

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Take your furry friend for a long walk or vigorous exercise before the fireworks begin to help them expend energy. Make sure your pet is wearing a tag with your contact information, or that their microchip is up to date.

Help stray animals if possible

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest