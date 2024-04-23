Advertisement

During the hot summer months, humans aren't the only ones who crave something cold and refreshing. Cats can also benefit from a cool treat to help beat the heat and stay hydrated. Homemade frozen treats are a great way to provide your feline friend with a special treat while keeping them cool and hydrated. Here are some simple and cat-friendly frozen treats to try.

Tuna ice cubes

Tuna is a favorite among many cats, and freezing it into ice cubes can create a fun and tasty treat. Simply pour water or low-sodium chicken broth into an ice cube tray, add a small piece of tuna to each compartment, and freeze until solid. Once frozen, pop out the tuna ice cubes and offer them to your cat as a refreshing snack.

Tuna ice cubes | Image: Unsplash

Chicken popsicles

Cooked chicken is another protein-rich treat that cats love. To make chicken popsicles, shred cooked chicken breast and mix it with a small amount of water or chicken broth. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays or small paper cups, insert a cat-safe stick or straw into each compartment, and freeze until solid. Your cat will enjoy licking and chewing on these chicken-flavored popsicles.

Frozen catnip cubes

Catnip is a natural herb that many cats find irresistible. You can create frozen catnip cubes by brewing catnip tea and pouring it into ice cube trays. Once frozen, offer the catnip cubes to your cat as a stimulating and refreshing treat. Be sure to use catnip sparingly, as too much can overstimulate some cats.

Yogurt drops

Plain yogurt is safe for most cats to consume in moderation and can be turned into tasty frozen treats. Fill a piping bag or plastic baggie with plain yogurt, snip off the corner, and squeeze small dollops onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the freezer until the yogurt drops are frozen solid. These creamy treats can provide a cooling and probiotic-rich snack for your cat.

Feed your cats frozen yogurt drops | Image: Unsplash

Fishy ice lollies

Create fishy ice lollies by blending canned tuna or salmon with water or low-sodium chicken broth. Pour the mixture into ice cube trays or popsicle molds and insert a cat-safe stick or straw into each compartment. Freeze until solid, then offer these fish-flavored ice lollies to your cat for a fun and hydrating treat.