International Dog Day: 5 Everyday Habits To Keep Your Furry One Happy and Healthy

International Dog Day is celebrated annually on August 26. This day marks the significance of dogs in our lives and encourages their adoption from shelters, celebrating the bond between humans and dogs. The day also emphasises raising awareness for dog welfare and responsible ownership.

Founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, a prominent American pet and family lifestyle expert, the day is a reminder of our obligation towards our canine friends' happiness and health.

Whether you already have one or are planning to get yourself a furry companion, here are five everyday habits that every pet parent can follow:

Balanced diet

Represtation photo | Source: Pinterest

Dogs of different breeds, ages, and lifestyles deserve a well-balanced diet. It is advisable to nourish your dog with premium proteins, vitamins and minerals. Consult your vet to address any special dietary needs, whether it is for joint health, skin conditions, or managing weight.

Regular exercise

Represtation photo | Source: Pinterest

Exercise is crucial for your pet’s overall health. Even 20-30 minutes of quality movement, such as playtime with your dog, can dramatically improve your dog's mood and overall health.

Health checkups and vaccinations

Represtation photo | Source: Pinterest

Preventive healthcare is the strongest defence against illness. Taking your furry friends for annual check-ups, timely vaccinations, deworming, and dental examinations can help in detecting issues before they become serious.

Mental stimulation

Represtation photo | Source: Pinterest

This can be done through various activities such as puzzle toys and scent games, which will not only keep them mentally sharp but also strengthen your relationship with them. As boredom can create destructive behaviours, keeping your dog mentally stimulated is a critical component of their wellbeing.

Showing consistent love and care

Represtation photo | Source: Pinterest