Obesity in dogs is a common health concern that can lead to various health issues, including joint problems, diabetes, and heart disease. Helping your furry friend achieve a healthy weight is important for them to lead a long, happy and healthy life. Here are some safe and effective methods to reduce the weight of obese dogs while keeping them safe.

Adjust diet and increase nutrition

Switching to a high-quality, veterinarian-recommended diet formulated for weight loss is the foundation of any successful weight management plan for dogs. Choose a diet that is low in fat and calories but high in protein and fibre to help your dog feel full and satisfied while losing weight. Avoid free-feeding and instead establish a regular feeding schedule with measured portions to control calorie intake.

Adjust the diet of your dog | Image: Unsplash

Increase exercise and physical activity

Regular exercise is essential for burning calories and promoting weight loss in dogs. Start with low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, or gentle play sessions, gradually increasing the duration and intensity as your dog's fitness level improves. Aim for at least 30 minutes to an hour of exercise each day, divided into multiple sessions if needed.

Limit treats for your good boy

Be careful of your dog's food intake and avoid overfeeding or giving excessive treats, as these can contribute to weight gain. Give low-calorie treats or use small pieces of fruits and vegetables as healthy alternatives. Keep track of all food and treats consumed throughout the day to ensure your dog stays within their recommended calorie limit.

Training sessions for your dogs

Include mental stimulation activities such as puzzle toys, interactive games, and training sessions in your dog's daily routine. Mental stimulation can help prevent boredom and emotional eating while keeping your dog engaged and mentally sharp.

Training session for dogs | Image: Unsplash

Take your dog to the vet

Schedule regular follow-up appointments with your veterinarian to monitor your dog's progress and make any necessary adjustments to their weight loss plan. Regular check-ups allow your veterinarian to assess your dog's overall health and make recommendations for continued weight loss.